The scheme pubs which brought neighbours and strangers together in Dundee

Local pubs have been the lifeblood of Dundee’s housing estates for generations.

These scheme pubs were so much more than a place to enjoy a pint – they brought new neighbours and strangers together.

Some have seen their fair share of ‘action’ for want of a better term as the great and the good and the not-so-good congregated to let their hair down.

This was pub life and the locals came in like clockwork.

Nothing beats that first pint at your favourite boozer and many people will be keen to support their local as they start to reopen following lockdown.

Join us as we raise a glass to some of these scheme pubs including those bars that called last orders many years ago.

Powrie Bar, Cheviot Crescent, Fintry

Hercules the grizzly bear would be the most famous face to drink in the pub – but perhaps not the hardest.

Hercules tucked into roast beef and sipped from a pint pot back in July 1988 before retiring to his custom-made bus to meet his fans.

Tom Lees, who wrestled under the name of Lee Thomas, had taken over the popular watering hole and thought of his old wrestling partner Andy Robin when he was looking for special guests to reopen it following an extensive refurbishment.

Andy and his wrestling bear Hercules agreed to officially reopen the pub and the people of Fintry turned out in their hundreds to see the well-known grizzly.

Old Toll Bar, High Street, Lochee

The pub took its name from the old toll house which stood on the old Coupar Angus Road, when a fee was paid before crossing a small bridge.

When it closed in 1973, the proprietor Bob Milne, took over the Shakespeare Bar in Hilltown.

The pub fittings were donated to The McManus where they form part of the Dundee pub display.

Our photo shows the last drinks being served by Bob, left, and barman Tom Millar.

Charleston Bar, Charleston Drive, Charleston

The Charleston Bar is pictured after opening in 1967.

The entrances to the public bar, the Elm Room and the Sidlaw Lounge are visible below the overhead power lines.

Sandy’s Bar, Liff Road, Lochee

Sandy’s Bar regulars refused to play a fruit machine that was introduced in the pub in 1984 because they said it was invading their space!

What else would you expect in a pub which has been described as “Lochee’s very own version of Still Game’s The Clansman”?

Downfield Hotel, Strathmartine Road, Downfield

Known far and wide as Doc Stewart’s, it was originally called the Downfield Tavern in 1907, the proprietor being Jessie Stewart, whose husband, presumably, was a doctor.

Our picture shows the pub in 1966 following a hotel extension with signage at the door directing customers to the lounge and cocktail bar.

During the 1970s the popular watering hole was also called The Tavern.

The Vennel, Hilltown

Originally this pub was called The Balmoral Bar.

Our picture is from 1979 when the pub was now called The Vennel.

It was latterly Woodies before closing for good.

The building is now a supermarket.

Dolphin Bar, Fintry Road

The Chief Constable of Dundee City Police described the Dolphin as “the worst public house in the city” when it lost its licence back in 1973.

But the pub would become a jewel in Fintry’s crown when Brian Penman took charge for more than 30 years before his death at the age of 59 in 2017.

Stobswell Bar, Dura Street, Stobswell

For many years this pub was known as ‘Laing’s’ after the proprietor Andy Laing, who owned it from 1927 until 1962.

It may well have been the original Stobswell Tavern.

Our picture shows regulars at the bar in 1985 following a refurbishment.

Planet Bar, South Road, Lochee

Regulars enjoy a drink outside the Planet Bar in 1977.

The large pub was owned for many years by mine host Jim Brownlee.

Mr Brownlee’s family spent three generations as publicans in Lochee.

His grandfather, and then his parents, ran the Central Bar in Lorne Street.

When it was knocked down, the family had The Planet built in South Road in 1975.

He took over the running of The Planet alongside his mother in the mid-1980s after his father’s death.

Later he ran the bar with his wife Nicki, before selling up in 2004.

He died aged 51 in 2012.

After falling on hard times, the Planet Bar closed its doors before being converted into a contemporary music and dance studio.

Balmore Bar, Dura Street, Stobswell

The well decorated pub with stained glass windows lies to the west of Albert Street and our picture is from 1981.

The pub has always been a popular place for dominoes and darts.

Golden Pheasant, Macalpine Road, St Mary’s

The Golden Pheasant Bar in Macalpine Road was a million miles from the rough and tumble of bowling alleys in 1950s America.

But there was an unexpected sporting opportunity hidden away in the basement of the tough pub where regulars could enjoy a game of ten-pin bowling with their beer.

Our pictures shows the exterior of the pub in 1962.

The Jimmy Shand, Dickson Avenue, Menzieshill

The iconic pub in Menzieshill was named after the former miner from Fife who went on to become known as the King of Scottish Dance Music.

Sir Jimmy went on to record more tunes than The Beatles and Elvis Presley combined and played leading concert venues, including Carnegie Hall in New York.

The pub opened in the 1960s with its own social club before closing in 2011.

The building slowly fell into a state of disrepair and became an eyesore before it was knocked down to make way for housing.

Copper Beech, Derwent Avenue, Kirkton

A view of the Copper Beech pub in 1962.

Alloa Brewery Company offered the boozer for lease in November 1987.

The advert for prospective tenants made clear that applicants “should know the area and have the ability to control a traditionally ‘hard’ pub”.

Kettledrum, South Road, Lochee

The pub was close to the foot of Buttars Loan and Brownlee Road.

There was usually live entertainment from Fridays to Sundays.

Dominoes and darts were the main sports played in the pub.

Our picture shows the pub back in 1963.

The Stables Lounge, Faraday Street, Dryburgh

An advert for the pub in 1986 said it was a well-known landmark on Dryburgh Industrial Estate due to its “roof mounted satellite dish for international TV reception”.

Admiral Bar, Camperdown Road, Downfield

Wullie Burt used to run this popular pub which is pictured in 1962.