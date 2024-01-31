Retired Dundee teacher Eileen Haggarty who advocated educational justice dies at 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired Dundee teacher Eileen Haggarty who advocated educational justice dies at 75

By Chris Ferguson
George and Eileen Haggarty.

Former Dundee teacher Eileen Haggarty, who devoted her career to realising the potential in pupils, has died aged 75.

She was the first generation of her family to go to senior secondary school, something she considered not a boast but an injustice.

When she graduated from university, having received a grant from the National Union of Mineworkers, she went to work in Scotland’s new comprehensive schools and resolved to make them a success.

It was said Eileen often recognised more potential in pupils than they recognised themselves.

Her later years were spent teaching at Lawside Academy and St Paul’s Academy in Dundee but her roots were in an Airdrie mining community.

Eileen Haggarty graduated from Glasgow University.

At a time when educational opportunities for miners were limited, an “aristocracy of labour” developed which saw working men discuss literature and enjoy opera and music.

Her parents were Jimmy Bollen, an engineer at Bedlay Colliery and his wife Jean Blake, a french polisher who later worked at the Boots cosmetics factory in Airdrie.
Eileen, her brother Thomas and sister Janie all progressed to senior secondary and then to university, also becoming teachers.

She traced her passion for learning to the education denied to her father who had to leave school to work in the coal mines. He lost a lung after being hit by a coal buggy and worked on the surface for the rest of his career.

At Glasgow University between 1971 and 1975, Eileen excelled in Latin, English and sociology and, after post-graduate training, took up her first teaching post at St Leonard’s Secondary in Easterhouse, Glasgow.

Eileen Haggarty taught at Lawside Academy and St Paul’s Academy in Dundee.

Before long she was offered a promoted post as principal teacher of English at St Maurice’s High School, Cumbernauld.

In 1976, she married fellow teacher, George Haggarty. The couple set up home in Cumbernauld and had three of a family Laura, Mhairi, Amy, and, later, granddaughter Hannah.

In 1986, the family moved to Edinburgh when George took up the post of depute headteacher at Holy Rood High School, following in the footsteps of family friend, Jim Freeman, who had become rector of Lawside Academy, Dundee.

When her husband was appointed headteacher at St John’s High School, the family moved to Dundee and Eileen began teaching at Lawside Academy. When the school merged with St Saviour’s to form St Paul’s Academy, Eileen taught at the new school until her retiral in 2009.

A woman of strong faith, Eileen was active in St Bride’s, Monifieth. They had the great pleasure of being with Canon Romeo Coia in Kyoto in Japan in 2004.

In retirement, the couple also enjoyed many holidays abroad to places including Spain, Turkey, Greece and Switzerland.

In the New Year Honours of 2021, Eileen was named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for her services to education, and to the community of Dundee during the pandemic.

