Dundee goalscorer Lee Ashcroft hailed as Tony Docherty expects stars to return for weekend Hearts clash

Ashcroft scored the equaliser at Aberdeen after spending much of the season on the bench.

By George Cran
Lee Ashcroft celebrates at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft celebrates at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty applauded the attitude of goalscorer Lee Ashcroft after his header earned a point at Aberdeen.

The Dens gaffer wanted more than the draw after being delighted with his team’s second-half display at Pittodrie.

But he says the attitude and mentality shown by his team in getting back into the game was exemplified by Ashcroft.

The experienced defender has been a backup for much of this season and didn’t feature between August and January.

That prompted Championship sides to express an interest in the defender at the start of the month.

Ashcroft headed in Owen Beck's corner at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Ashcroft headed in Owen Beck’s corner at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

However, injuries have struck in the Dundee backline and Ashcroft’s patience has paid off.

He came in against Kilmarnock as the Dee returned from their winter break and has started the last four matches.

And Docherty is delighted with the 30-year-old defender.

“Brilliant attitude, brilliant mentality,” he said of Ashcroft.

“I’ve said a lot about having good young players but I’ve also got really good senior pros.

Lee Ashcroft rises highest at the far post to make it 1-1 for Dundee at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Lee Ashcroft rises highest at the far post to make it 1-1 for Dundee at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“It’s about developing a culture within the football club. There is a good mentality, a winning mentality.

“I just wish they’d got their rewards against Aberdeen because they put so much into the game.

“It’s been such a tight schedule of games and we were missing eight players going into that match.

“With that in mind, I should come away happy with a point but I’m a little bit greedy.”

Players back?

Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon missed the trip to Aberdeen. Tony Docherty hopes to have him back fit for Saturday. Image: SNS

The relentless schedule continues for the Dark Blues with Hearts coming to Dens Park on Saturday before a trip to St Mirren next Wednesday.

But Docherty hopes to have more bodies back available after naming two goalkeepers on the bench at Pittodrie due to lack of outfield numbers.

The Dundee boss added: “Luke McCowan will certainly be back from suspension.

“Michael Mellon we hope will be back, we saw a real cutting edge from him at Livingston.

“Possibly Ricki Lamie as well.

“So we will hopefully have some back.

“To come through the way we did and be disappointed with just a point despite missing eight players shows where we are at this moment.”

The point at Pittodrie moved Dundee above Hibs on goal difference and into the top six.

