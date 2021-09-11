Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Opinion

OPINION: Our September 11 – how Dundee’s Front Lounge turned tragedy to hope

By Chika Inatimi
September 11 2021, 12.30pm
Participants in Front Lounge's Kindred Clothing project.
Participants in Front Lounge's Kindred Clothing project.

Most people remember September 11 for the unforgettable image of a fully laden plane flying into a skyscraper.

September 11 2001. A day like no other, and the beginnings of a very different world.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. What kind of a village raises someone prepared to commit mass murder?

All that potential. Wasted.

That’s what Front Lounge was reacting to when the seeds of our Dundee-based organisation were first sewn.

Our concern was bright young people leaving school with low grades that did not reflect their true ability.

Mike Brown, Gerry McGarry, Jacqueline Whymark, Chris White and I decided to harness the power of the arts to engage and inspire.

We believed doing nothing was not an option.

And so, the paperwork to register Front Lounge, then Pure Media UK, was filed at Companies House on September 11 2001.

That date is our constant reminder of what is at stake.

It reminds us what happens if we exploit rather than educate, put down rather than listen, spew hate rather than teach love.

The world has seen too much of what can happen when we limit people’s life chances rather than generating possibilities for the future.

Rising to the challenge of Covid

And here in Dundee, Front Lounge has embraced the challenge, along with countless other individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to ensure ours is a model village.

Consider the ongoing pandemic and its reverberations across our society.

Yes, the impact of Covid-19 and consequent lockdowns on access to services, mental health and wellbeing, social mobility, poverty alleviation, employment opportunities particularly for young people, has been overwhelmingly negative.

But some of the responses have been incredibly encouraging.

A decision was made to clear the streets and find beds for the homeless.

In Dundee, we largely succeeded in that venture.

Sisters Kacia and Kaiya Thompson took part in the Hope Box project run by Front Lounge during the pandemic.

Those who were vulnerable were “shielded” and the powers that be made sure they received the help and support they needed during their enforced isolation.

Food poverty was another pressing concern, so food parcels were distributed to all who needed them.

With the pivot to online, plus the increasing reliance on remote service delivery, many of us became aware of digital poverty for the first time.

So, computers and MiFi routers were distributed to households that needed them and Digital Champions instituted to make sure they could use their new equipment.

This all speaks to the kind of village I want to be part of.

What’s ahead when ‘normal’ returns?

These are worthy achievements but I wonder why it took a global shut down for us to collectively express the better part of our nature.

Perhaps all is not well in our village.

I also worry that, as the push to reopen gathers real momentum, the drive to build back better, stronger and fairer slows to a crawl as our need for ‘normality’ takes over.

Back when Front Lounge started, we were a youth arts charity that ran music, film and art projects with young people all over the world.

We have transformed into a community empowerment organisation that exists to help people find their purpose in life.

In 2021, 20 years on from our founding, we are more invested than ever in the things that can lever meaningful change.

We are motivated to explore how we can help build a village that nurtures and inspires people to be empathetic, forward looking and resilient.

These are the qualities we all need to overcome the shortcomings of the past, and to build a society where everyone can discover and express their full potential, where nobody is left behind.

For us, September 11 2021 is a day to reflect on how far we have come in 20 years, and how much we all still have to do.

Chika Inatimi is a project leader at Front Lounge – an organisation established in 2001 to deliver activities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Dundee.

 

