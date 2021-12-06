Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson dumpling maker threats are a pathetic new low

By The Courier
December 6 2021, 7.18pm Updated: December 6 2021, 7.21pm
Clootie dumpling maker Michelle Maddox was threatened and abused after she met Boris Johnson at a food and drink event.
Clootie dumpling maker Michelle Maddox was threatened and abused after she met Boris Johnson at a food and drink event.

Michelle Maddox is a Scottish success story by anyone’s reckoning.

The Perthshire businesswoman started selling her home-made clootie dumplings at farmers markets a few years ago and found shoppers couldn’t get enough.

She now runs her own shop in Abernethy, where she employs nine people and produces 20,000 dumplings a year to customers including the John Lewis department store group.

So when she was invited to fly the flag for Scottish produce at a festive food and drink market at 10 Downing Street she jumped at the chance.

Fast forward a few days and she’s says she’s been threatened with violence and labelled a traitor for attending the event.

Her “crime”?

She gave one of her dumplings, wrapped in Harris Tweed, to the Prime Minister and mentioned it on the Clootie McToot Facebook page.

Michelle says she was left in tears after she received a torrent of abuse in private messages.

Around a dozen orders have been cancelled. One man threatened to attack her van. Another told her not to walk down dark alleyways.

Abuse is a new low in the national debate

The political discourse in the UK has been growing increasingly febrile for some time. But this is a pathetic new low.

The independence referendum and Brexit have contributed to a mood of division and bitterness.

Michelle Maddox, owner of Clootie McToot, hands over a clootie dumpling to Boris Johnson.

More recently, the ongoing culture wars over issues such as Covid and immigration have poured poison on the anger.

And all of this has festered in the worst corners of social media.

Some politicians have not been above stoking it for their own gain.

But Michelle Maddox is not a politician.

She is a businesswoman who was trying to open up new markets and protect the jobs of local people.

In attempting to showcase the best of Scotland, she has been exposed to some of the worst the country has to offer.

If we’ve reached the point where that is considered an offence perhaps it’s time for all of us to re-appraise how readily we hurl abuse, how much of it we’re prepared to tolerate and how far we intend to continue down this dark road.

 

More from The Courier