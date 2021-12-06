Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday court round-up — Scissors, smoke and solicitor strike

By Crime and Courts Team
December 6 2021, 7.30pm
Court round-up graphic

The first of the week.

Solicitor strike

Lawyers from across Scotland attended a protest at Holyrood as members of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association took strike action.

Colleagues boycotted sheriff court proceedings on Monday’s holiday, when many courts were closed and other open only for custody appearances.

The demonstration was against the perceived failure to address what is seen by members as a crisis in criminal legal aid.

 

Scissors

A Fife man has been handed a 15-month custodial sentence for attacking his former partner while holding scissors.

Gary Smith pinned the woman on to a bed, pressed his hands into her neck and told her: “You are going to die.”

The late-night assault happened in June last year at an address at Venus Place, Cellardyke.

After an evening of drinking with friends and the woman, Smith abruptly left the house, only to return and carry out the attack on the woman in a bedroom while holding scissors.

The assault happened in Cellardyke.

After the assault, he left the house shouting the victim had tried to assault him with the scissors.

Smith, 38, pled guilty to the assault in Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Smith to 15 months in prison, saying of the complainer: “She suffered a lot of cuts and bruises from the attack.

“Police found bloodstains on the sheets

“There isn’t an alternative view to custody.”

Sheriff Drummond also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

Bar assault

A man was left injured after being attacked outside Perth’s The Bank bar by a Blairgowrie man.

John Robertson, of Forest Way, had been drinking at the South Methven Street pub before being asked to leave by management for being argumentative.

At around midnight on November 12, he began arguing with a woman outside.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the woman’s boyfriend Ahren McKenzie had initially been reluctant to get involved but Robertson, 28, challenged him to a fight.

Mr McKenzie attempted to walk away but sustained “several punches to the face”, thrown by Robertson.

Bank Bar, Perth sign

A witness asked for help from bar staff, who arrived while Mr McKenzie was lying on the pavement.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Mr McKenzie was “slightly dazed.”

“He couldn’t recall exactly what happened,” she added.

Mr McKenzie suffered a bloody nose, a cut lip and a cut above his right eyebrow, which needed to be glued shut at Perth Royal Infirmary.

When he heard police were on their way, Robertson jumped into a taxi.

Officers pursued the cab and arrested him.

He pled guilty to the assault. Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing until January 12.

Good record up in smoke

A Perth man was caught drink-driving in a borrowed car after an argument with his partner about his lack of motivation to give up smoking.

John Paterson, 30, was caught by police – investigating the dispute – near Broxden roundabout, after driving just a few yards from Weavers Well Crescent.

He had been taken there after the argument with his partner in Auchterarder but helped himself to his flatmate’s car keys to try to get back down the A9.

Robertson admitted at Perth Sheriff Court that on November 14, he assaulted Tanya Evans by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the floor.

The court heard the argument had got out of hand after she had thrown his cigarettes out the front door and lambasted his lack of motivation to quit smoking.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained he had been given a lift back to Perth by a neighbour who overheard the altercation but Paterson – who had been drinking wine and cider with his former partner – decided to drive back.

Police had arrived at her home before following Paterson to Perth and catching up with him on the A9.

When they breathalysed him, he had 62 mics of alcohol in his system, almost three times the limit of 22 mics.

He admitted driving without permission and while drunk.

His solicitor said: “When he was taken home, that should have been the end of it.

“He’s mortified about appearing in court.”

Paterson, of Newhouse Road, will be sentenced on January 12.

