Monday court round-up — Scissors, smoke and solicitor strike

Solicitor strike

Lawyers from across Scotland attended a protest at Holyrood as members of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association took strike action.

Colleagues boycotted sheriff court proceedings on Monday’s holiday, when many courts were closed and other open only for custody appearances.

The demonstration was against the perceived failure to address what is seen by members as a crisis in criminal legal aid.

Dozens of solicitors braved the icy conditions outside the Scottish Parliament today to protest against @ScotGovJustice continuing failure to address the crisis in criminal legal aid. The protest coincides with a mass boycott of holiday custody courts all over the country. pic.twitter.com/hOsBgVzSZX — Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (@scotscrimbar) December 6, 2021

Scissors

A Fife man has been handed a 15-month custodial sentence for attacking his former partner while holding scissors.

Gary Smith pinned the woman on to a bed, pressed his hands into her neck and told her: “You are going to die.”

The late-night assault happened in June last year at an address at Venus Place, Cellardyke.

After an evening of drinking with friends and the woman, Smith abruptly left the house, only to return and carry out the attack on the woman in a bedroom while holding scissors.

After the assault, he left the house shouting the victim had tried to assault him with the scissors.

Smith, 38, pled guilty to the assault in Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Smith to 15 months in prison, saying of the complainer: “She suffered a lot of cuts and bruises from the attack.

“Police found bloodstains on the sheets

“There isn’t an alternative view to custody.”

Sheriff Drummond also imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

Bar assault

A man was left injured after being attacked outside Perth’s The Bank bar by a Blairgowrie man.

John Robertson, of Forest Way, had been drinking at the South Methven Street pub before being asked to leave by management for being argumentative.

At around midnight on November 12, he began arguing with a woman outside.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the woman’s boyfriend Ahren McKenzie had initially been reluctant to get involved but Robertson, 28, challenged him to a fight.

Mr McKenzie attempted to walk away but sustained “several punches to the face”, thrown by Robertson.

A witness asked for help from bar staff, who arrived while Mr McKenzie was lying on the pavement.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Mr McKenzie was “slightly dazed.”

“He couldn’t recall exactly what happened,” she added.

Mr McKenzie suffered a bloody nose, a cut lip and a cut above his right eyebrow, which needed to be glued shut at Perth Royal Infirmary.

When he heard police were on their way, Robertson jumped into a taxi.

Officers pursued the cab and arrested him.

He pled guilty to the assault. Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing until January 12.

Good record up in smoke

A Perth man was caught drink-driving in a borrowed car after an argument with his partner about his lack of motivation to give up smoking.

John Paterson, 30, was caught by police – investigating the dispute – near Broxden roundabout, after driving just a few yards from Weavers Well Crescent.

He had been taken there after the argument with his partner in Auchterarder but helped himself to his flatmate’s car keys to try to get back down the A9.

Robertson admitted at Perth Sheriff Court that on November 14, he assaulted Tanya Evans by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the floor.

The court heard the argument had got out of hand after she had thrown his cigarettes out the front door and lambasted his lack of motivation to quit smoking.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained he had been given a lift back to Perth by a neighbour who overheard the altercation but Paterson – who had been drinking wine and cider with his former partner – decided to drive back.

Police had arrived at her home before following Paterson to Perth and catching up with him on the A9.

When they breathalysed him, he had 62 mics of alcohol in his system, almost three times the limit of 22 mics.

He admitted driving without permission and while drunk.

His solicitor said: “When he was taken home, that should have been the end of it.

“He’s mortified about appearing in court.”

Paterson, of Newhouse Road, will be sentenced on January 12.

