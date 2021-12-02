Thursday court round-up — Police in court special

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police featuring prominently in the Thursday round-up.

Police crash driver cleared

A serving police officer has been cleared of causing a road crmash after driving through a red light.

PC Lee Ford-Logie, 27, was responding to a report of a man seen with a machete in Dundee when he collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on Strathmartine Road, at the junction with Clepington Road.

The city’s sheriff court heard his colleague, PC Malcolm MacKenzie, suffered a minor back injury as a result.

Ford-Logie stood trial accused of driving carelessly and colliding with the car, driven by Robert Turnbull, on November 2, 2019.

He was charged with driving through the light at excessive speed and causing the collision, which resulted in the vehicles being written-off.

The court was told how the blue lights and sirens were activated by Ford-Logie who said he was driving at around 10mph at the time he was approaching the junction.

Ford-Logie revealed he repeatedly said: “Please stop,” as he watched the car driven by Mr Turnbull come towards him from the left-hand side of the junction.

Mr Turnbull claimed he only became aware of the police car when the collision occurred.

Ford-Logie was acquitted after being found not guilty by Sheriff Paul Brown.

White nationalist jailed

White nationalist Sam Imrie has been jailed for seven and a half years for terrorism-related offences. The far-right-obsessed 24-year-old from Glenrothes had boasted about committing an act in his hometown and posted disturbing messages online. He was also found with child abuse material and “extreme” pornography.

Police perjury accusations

A pair of police officers are to stand trial over claims they attacked a suspect before lying in court about the incident.

Steven Harker, 36, and 31-year-old Gordon Butchart allegedly committed perjury during a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in June 2019.

The officers allegedly struck a man’s head against a wall and repeatedly stabbed him with keys the previous year.

Both Harker and Butchart deny the allegations.

They are charged with committing perjury after giving evidence in the trial against Michael Wallace and Catherine Dolan.

Harker and Butchart, whose addresses were given as care of Police Professional Standards in Glasgow, allegedly assaulted Mr Wallace on November 15, 2018 at an address on Willowbank Brae, Dunfermline, by seizing his body, throwing him onto a couch, choking him, repeatedly stabbing him on the back with a key or keys, kneeing him on the body, and striking his head against a wall.

Harker allegedly seized Ms Dolan on the body during the incident.

The pair are said to have to have wilfully provided false evidence in Mr Wallace’s trial by stating he deliberately butted his head against a wall during his arrest.

Harker allegedly gave evidence in which he stated he did not seize Ms Dolan by the body.

The case was transferred to Dundee Sheriff Court as several court staff in Dunfermline, as well as Sheriff James MacDonald, who presided over the trial, could be called as witnesses.

Neither Harker not Butchart were present when the case called.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC fixed a five-day trial to take place in January.

Cruel foster carer

A cruel foster carer from Fife has been jailed after she was found guilty of campaigns of cruelty against some of her young charges. Rachel Lessels was convicted of crimes such as making them eat their own vomit and making the children stand for long periods of time.

Guilty

Alloa man Alexander Drummond assaulting his ex-partner.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of driving his Ford Focus at speed in the direction of his ex-partner Danielle Kelly outside her home on Carse Avenue, Alloa on the night of October 9, 2020.

Drummond, currently on remand HMP Kilmarnock, stood trial this week in Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentencing until December 23 for the completion of reports.

Drummond remains in prison in the meantime.

Aristo-crash

Sir Anthony Rupert Milburn, 74, pled guilty at Pert Sheriff Court to careless driving on the A9. The aristocrat admitted falling asleep at the wheel of his Porsche north of Perth and crashing head-on into a lorry, causing a four-vehicle collision.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday round-up — Crossing collision and Halloween horror

Tuesday round-up — Covid cougher and armed robbery

Monday round-up — Paying back £23k at £2.50 per month

Friday round-up – Arwen proves a trial in Dundee

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.