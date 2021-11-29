Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Paying back £23k at £2.50 per month

By Crime and Courts Team
November 29 2021, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

The first court round-up of the week.

£2.50 per month

A fraudster who was caught working while claiming nearly £23,000 in benefits is paying back just £2.50 per month.

Alexandra Rutherford is facing prison after she admitted failing to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was living with a man and in paid employment.

The 63-year-old is awaiting sentencing for failing to declare she was living with David Wood, who was in “remunerative employment”, at an address on Dalgleish Road, Dundee.

Rutherford, now of Gilbert Avenue, North Berwick, also concealed she was in paid employment and admitted obtaining £22,944.76 of employment support allowance (income related) to which she was not entitled.

She previously pled guilty to the charge at Dundee Sheriff Court but was not present for a sentencing hearing before Sheriff John Rafferty.

The court heard how Rutherford had set up a £2.50 per month direct debit in order to pay off her bogus claims.

“This is well and comfortably within the range of a maximum prison sentence,” Sheriff Rafferty said.

“I have to say, it seems to me to be the most likely outcome.”

Sentence was further deferred until February for Rutherford to appear personally in the dock.

Changed plea

Glenrothes man Robert Burns pled guilty to sexually assaulting another male. He changed his plea mid-way through a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

Robert Burns
Robert Burns

Thief bombarded mother

A Perth thief has received a supervision order for threatening to damage his mother’s home.

Michael Czekalla, 27, sent a threatening text to his mother when she refused to give him money.

Czekalla appeared in Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to the threatening and abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kinniston described how Czekalla had been relentlessly texting his mother for cash on the day of January 31, 2020.

“He had been bombarding her throughout the day, asking her for money.

“At 2.40 that afternoon, he texted her ‘I am going to put a brick through the window, you’ve had plenty of warning’.”

Michael Czekalla
Michael Czekalla

The frightened mother quickly called the police, who soon traced and arrested Czekalla.

He admitted sending the message to his mother.

Czekalla, of Primrose Place, Perth, also pled guilty to stealing more than £200 worth of products from the Boots outlet on High Street, Perth.

He stole £118.15 worth of gift sets on October 31, 2020 and stole £124.50 worth of gift sets and tanning products five days later.

Sheriff Eric Brown sentenced Czekalla to 12 months supervision.

Raped 83-year-old

Kyle McKenzie, 23, from Glenrothes admitted raping an 83-year-old in her Fife home. He had broken into her house and threatened her with a garden fork before beating her up and committing the sex crime. He was scared off when she managed to summon help using her community alarm.

Glasgow High Court
McKenzie pled guilty at Glasgow High Court

