Preston North End sack manager Frankie McAvoy – will they now turn to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson?

By Eric Nicolson
December 6 2021, 8.35pm
Callum Davidson is likely to be a contender to replace Frankie McAvoy at Preston.
Preston North End have sacked their manager Frankie McAvoy – and St Johnstone’s double cup-winning boss, Callum Davidson, is almost certain to be a contender to replace him.

Davidson spent seven years at Deepdale as a player and made more appearances for them than any of his other clubs, Saints included.

On top of that obvious connection, his managerial credentials for a job like this were established in the Perth club’s historic 2020/21 season that yielded the domestic double.

At the start of this campaign, Davidson guided his team to away draws against Galatasaray and LASK as Saints narrowly missed out on securing group stage European football.

Also, he has previously coached in the Championship at Stoke City and Millwall.

Injuries have made it a tough first part of the league with Saints but the third bottom McDiarmid Park side are still within reach of the top six.

Preston, who bought Ali McCann on deadline day, sit 18th in the table after losing their last two matches.

Support has been shown for Davidson by their supporters on social media.

If Preston do target Davidson, though, he won’t be a cheap option as he signed a contract through until the summer of 2025 in September.

