Preston North End sack manager Frankie McAvoy – will they now turn to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson?

Preston North End have sacked their manager Frankie McAvoy – and St Johnstone’s double cup-winning boss, Callum Davidson, is almost certain to be a contender to replace him.

Davidson spent seven years at Deepdale as a player and made more appearances for them than any of his other clubs, Saints included.

On top of that obvious connection, his managerial credentials for a job like this were established in the Perth club’s historic 2020/21 season that yielded the domestic double.

At the start of this campaign, Davidson guided his team to away draws against Galatasaray and LASK as Saints narrowly missed out on securing group stage European football.

Also, he has previously coached in the Championship at Stoke City and Millwall.

Injuries have made it a tough first part of the league with Saints but the third bottom McDiarmid Park side are still within reach of the top six.

Preston, who bought Ali McCann on deadline day, sit 18th in the table after losing their last two matches.

Support has been shown for Davidson by their supporters on social media.

Frankie McAvoy always gave 100% at Preston , can’t fault his effort but the job just wasn’t for him, tactically not all that strong. I think Callum Davidson would be a superb appointment it’s the type of squad that he really would get the best out off , suits his type of system. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) December 6, 2021

Give st Johnstone whatever for Callum Davidson please, a young manager with success already in his career in the job knows the club and will demand results from the players 💪🏻 #pnefc — Dan Kaka Latham (@DanKakaLatham) December 6, 2021

Callum Davidson. Give him what he wants. — Ant (@anthonyallen798) December 6, 2021

If Preston do target Davidson, though, he won’t be a cheap option as he signed a contract through until the summer of 2025 in September.