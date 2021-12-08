COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson’s government has squandered public trust at its time of greatest need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson’s government has squandered public trust at its time of greatest need

By The Courier
December 8 2021, 9.19pm
Boris Johnson gave a press conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant on the day his former adviser quit over the No 10 Christmas party claims. Photo: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Boris Johnson gave a press conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant on the day his former adviser quit over the No 10 Christmas party claims. Photo: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

“If the prime minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation.

“There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that. No one should continue in their post if they mislead parliament in that way.”

Not our words. Not even the words of one of Boris Johnson’s staunchest critics.

They were spoken by Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross on the day the PM’s former adviser Allegra Stratton quit over her role in the No 10 Christmas party.

Allegra Stratton resigned as an adviser and offered her “profound apologies” over the Christmas party row. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A leaked video had shown her joking with aides about the disputed party last December, while gatherings were banned due to Covid restrictions.

No 10 Christmas party claims keep coming

Boris Johnson insists he has been “repeatedly assured” that no such event took place.

We must take him at his word and await the outcome of the investigation he has ordered.

But another former adviser Dominic Cummings now claims a party was held in the Downing Street flat on the day he was sacked, November 13.

And with anger mounting from within Conservative party ranks, including former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, there will be little to celebrate at No 10 this Christmas.

Boris Johnson has ridden out scandal upon outrage during his tenure as prime minister

It remains to be seen whether this will be the career-ender, or just another shabby post-script to his government’s handling of the pandemic.

But it has heaped hurt on people who abided by the Covid-19 rules – often at great personal expense – last Christmas.

And it is now in danger of undermining public health messaging as governments try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

It is a shameful, shambolic performance from a government which has squandered public confidence in its time of greatest need.

More from The Courier