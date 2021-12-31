COURIER OPINION: When faced with challenges, the people of Tayside and Fife responded with stoicism, kindness and good humour throughout 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

To borrow a phrase, 2021 turned out to be something of an “annus horribilis” in a lot of ways.

High hopes that Covid-19 would turn out to have been a flash in the 2020 pan were dashed at every turn.

And we end the year in a similar position to the one before.

Not quite in lockdown, but restricted and restless, and wary of what the pandemic has in store for us next.

Experience has taught us caution.

We are unlikely to hear as much of the phrase “Well at least next year can’t be any worse” at the bells.

And yet it wasn’t all bad.

When faced with challenges, the people of Tayside and Fife responded with stoicism, kindness and good humour throughout 2021.

And there is much to celebrate as another year draws to a close.

Care in our communities

Charities and voluntary groups continued to reach out to the most vulnerable among us, providing a lifeline to people facing poverty, ill health, isolation and addiction.

Businesses adapted to rapidly changing regulations.

That so many of them have survived, even thrived, is a mark of their quality, the calibre of the workforce, and the value they bring to local communities.

Teachers moved mountains to help youngsters catch up with disrupted schooling.

Others throughout the public sector kept services moving and communities safe and well.

Sports, arts and entertainment returned – within limits – to cheer our hearts and nourish our souls.

And everywhere, people performed little acts of kindness and fellowship that together amounted to a far greater thing.

We queued, often for hours, for Covid jabs, not once but two and three times.

Vaccination centres across Tayside and Fife played a huge role in reducing infections and hospitalisations in 2021 and everyone involved should take a bow.

And while the applause for the NHS ran out long ago, exhausted staff continued to perform small miracles every single day.

They truly are the best of us.

Third time’s a charm 🙂 thanks @nhsfife and all working during the holidays to get everyone boosted! pic.twitter.com/SuKfD4OWIx — Ross Whitehead (@R34ver) December 29, 2021

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, to borrow another phrase.

And as we bid farewell to 2021, may we all take heart from the obstacles we have overcome, the people who supported us and the power we found within ourselves.

Here’s to more of that and brighter days in 2022.