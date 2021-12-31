COURIER OPINION: When faced with challenges, the people of Tayside and Fife responded with stoicism, kindness and good humour throughout 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: When faced with challenges, the people of Tayside and Fife responded with stoicism, kindness and good humour throughout 2021

By The Courier
December 31 2021, 12.10pm Updated: December 31 2021, 12.59pm
A new year beckons and - despite its challenges - there's a lot to be thankful for in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock.
To borrow a phrase, 2021 turned out to be something of an “annus horribilis” in a lot of ways.

High hopes that Covid-19 would turn out to have been a flash in the 2020 pan were dashed at every turn.

And we end the year in a similar position to the one before.

Not quite in lockdown, but restricted and restless, and wary of what the pandemic has in store for us next.

People queue for Covid jabs in Dundee city centre. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Experience has taught us caution.

We are unlikely to hear as much of the phrase “Well at least next year can’t be any worse” at the bells.

And yet it wasn’t all bad.

When faced with challenges, the people of Tayside and Fife responded with stoicism, kindness and good humour throughout 2021.

And there is much to celebrate as another year draws to a close.

Care in our communities

Charities and voluntary groups continued to reach out to the most vulnerable among us, providing a lifeline to people facing poverty, ill health, isolation and addiction.

Jeanfield Swifts served up hundreds of meals to youngsters at its October holiday lunch club in Perth. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Businesses adapted to rapidly changing regulations.

That so many of them have survived, even thrived, is a mark of their quality, the calibre of the workforce, and the value they bring to local communities.

Teachers moved mountains to help youngsters catch up with disrupted schooling.

Others throughout the public sector kept services moving and communities safe and well.

Sports, arts and entertainment returned – within limits – to cheer our hearts and nourish our souls.

Deacon Blue played to a packed out Caird Hall in Dundee in December. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

And everywhere, people performed little acts of kindness and fellowship that together amounted to a far greater thing.

We queued, often for hours, for Covid jabs, not once but two and three times.

Vaccination centres across Tayside and Fife played a huge role in reducing infections and hospitalisations in 2021 and everyone involved should take a bow.

And while the applause for the NHS ran out long ago, exhausted staff continued to perform small miracles every single day.

They truly are the best of us.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, to borrow another phrase.

And as we bid farewell to 2021, may we all take heart from the obstacles we have overcome, the people who supported us and the power we found within ourselves.

Here’s to more of that and brighter days in 2022.

