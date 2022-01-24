COURIER OPINION: Lily Douglas – the girl who showed us all how to live

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lily Douglas’s courageous fight for life made her a household name.

It’s why her death, aged 14, is being mourned far beyond her home town of Perth today.

The teenager inspired countless people during her five-year battle with cancer.

She also led a superhuman fundraising and awareness-raising effort which will ensure her legacy stretches far into the future.

Diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, Lily endured years of gruelling therapies.

But she also danced on stage with Scottish Ballet, was featured in a BBC documentary, won a Pride of Scotland award and earned the admiration of celebrities including Lewis Capaldi and Dame Arlene Phillips.

Today our thoughts are with the family & friends of brave Lily Douglas, who passed away last night 💔 It was a privilege to spend a day with beautiful Lily as part of our Five Wishes in 2019. She was a talented dancer and an inspiration to us all 🩰✨ pic.twitter.com/ed7auQNpsR — Scottish Ballet (@scottishballet) January 24, 2022

And through every achievement and every dashed hope, she faced life head-on with a smile that could light up a city.

Since her death on Sunday, tributes have been paid from some of the best known names in politics and showbusiness.

But Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy spoke for everyone when he said. “Lily’s courage and dignity was inspiring, and she brought joy and light into the lives of so many people.”

There is widespread shock and grief that Lily was unable to overcome the last challenge life threw at her.

It is nothing to the grief that Lily’s loved ones must be feeling today.

We send our heartfelt condolences on the loss of an exceptional young woman, whose kindness, strength and spirit enriched the lives of everyone who has had the privilege of following her story.