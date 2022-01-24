Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Lily Douglas – the girl who showed us all how to live

By The Courier
January 24 2022, 5.57pm
Lily Douglas was given the VIP treatment at the Star Awards run by Cancer Research UK. Photo: Fiona Hanson.
Lily Douglas’s courageous fight for life made her a household name.

It’s why her death, aged 14, is being mourned far beyond her home town of Perth today.

The teenager inspired countless people during her five-year battle with cancer.

She also led a superhuman fundraising and awareness-raising effort which will ensure her legacy stretches far into the future.

Lily Douglas lived an inspirational life.

Diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, Lily endured years of gruelling therapies.

But she also danced on stage with Scottish Ballet, was featured in a BBC documentary, won a Pride of Scotland award and earned the admiration of celebrities including Lewis Capaldi and Dame Arlene Phillips.

And through every achievement and every dashed hope, she faced life head-on with a smile that could light up a city.

Since her death on Sunday, tributes have been paid from some of the best known names in politics and showbusiness.

But Perth and Kinross Provost Dennis Melloy spoke for everyone when he said. “Lily’s courage and dignity was inspiring, and she brought joy and light into the lives of so many people.”

Perth Provost Dennis Melloy, Lily Douglas and Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Karen Reid at the Christmas lights switch-on in 2019. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

There is widespread shock and grief that Lily was unable to overcome the last challenge life threw at her.

It is nothing to the grief that Lily’s loved ones must be feeling today.

We send our heartfelt condolences on the loss of an exceptional young woman, whose kindness, strength and spirit enriched the lives of everyone who has had the privilege of following her story.

