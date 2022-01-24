Dunfermline sign Joe Chalmers as John Hughes raids Championship relegation rivals for ‘fantastic addition’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline have raided Championship rivals Ayr United to sign midfielder Joe Chalmers.

Chalmers, 28, has penned an 18-month contract with the Fifers after an undisclosed compensation package was agreed between the clubs.

The former Celtic youngster is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s crucial relegation clash against Queen of the South.

Just two points separate the Pars and Ayr in the table, with the sides set to square off on February 5.

'That is quite simply a thing of beauty!' Watch Joe Chalmers open the scoring for @ICTFC with an incredible, curling shot at Tannadice 👐 pic.twitter.com/lVzSW6LG0u — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 3, 2019

Chalmers made 49 appearances for the Honest Men following his arrival in October 2020.

He is Dunfermline’s third signing of the transfer window after the captures of Stevie Lawless and Coll Donaldson.

Chalmers boasts experience with Ross County, Inverness, Motherwell — where he became firm friends with Pars winger Dom Thomas — and Falkirk.

The signing of Chalmers will not be Dunfermline’s final piece of business this transfer window.

‘Fantastic’

Boss John Hughes beamed: “I’ve seen Joe play for a number of clubs, going right back to when he was a young boy at Celtic.

“He has experience in this league and we are a wee bit short on left-footed players.

“Joe is a very good footballer. you never see him flustered. He has a habit of passing to his teammates and I feel that he’ll be a fantastic addition.

“I really am looking forward to working with him.”