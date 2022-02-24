OPINION: Can we all agree scrapping free Covid testing is a terrible idea?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

OPINION: Can we all agree scrapping free Covid testing is a terrible idea?

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2022, 10.01am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.06pm
The UK Government plans to scrap free Covid testing. What's next? Photo: Shutterstock.
The UK Government plans to scrap free Covid testing. What's next? Photo: Shutterstock.

The past few years have shown us how divisive ‘political’ issues can be – especially when it comes to Covid.

Wearing a mask in public? Most people seem OK with that. (But you could still spark a scrap if you ask the wrong person.)

Lockdowns? Again, probably okay. (But I’ve still lost countless hours of my life arguing about the merits with friends and strangers.)

Vaccines? Well… I don’t really want to go there.

In fact, the only policy that seems to have been met with widespread approval is testing for Covid.

Even among the most fervent of the anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-not-killing-the-vulnerable brigade, it’s rare to see somebody declare they’re sick of the nanny state reaching into our lives and letting us know if we have a deadly disease.

And yet, on Monday, Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced they would be scrapping free testing for those without underlying health conditions under the age of 80.

It’s still unclear how this will effect Westminster-funded testing in Scotland.

The slippery slope towards paid healthcare

But it’s all fine though, right?

If you’re a fit and able-bodied person you don’t need to know if you have Covid.

Free Covid testing: who needs it? Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock.

It’s not as if you’re regularly interacting with elderly and vulnerable people and might not want to get them sick (or even kill them).

And it’s not like free healthcare (including diagnosis for illness) has been a cornerstone of life in the UK since the end of the Second World War.

Some critics are suggesting this end to free Covid testing might be a first step towards a state where other medical procedures deemed “non-essential” suddenly start costing  us money.

Twenty quid to get migraines sorted.

Forty if you want something to help with your insomnia.

And the sky’s the limit if you’re one of those wasteful lowlife junkies who needs support with drug addiction.

When we clapped for our NHS, it was never intended to be a round of applause for its grand finale.

Covid testing in a cost of living crisis

Aside from concerns about a crumbling welfare state, there’s also the fact that a lot of low-income people simply won’t be able to afford access to Covid testing, whether it’s LFD or PCR.

Look twice at the price of just about anything and you’ll see we are in the midst of a cost of living crisis with gas, food and fuel all getting more expensive.

The current cost of a four-pack of lateral flow tests is roughly £17 – that’s £4.25 each.

Use one of those each day before you go into work – as we’ve been advised to do – and that’s an extra twenty quid a week.

Twenty quid less for millennials who are desperately saving to get themselves on the property ladder.

Twenty quid less for pensioners who can barely afford to leave the house.

And twenty quid less for single parents who are deciding whether to feed their kids or keep them warm at night.

Before making any decisions we need to take a step back and decide what kind of country we want to live in.

And I don’t like to think about where scrapping free Covid tests might take us.

Matteo Bell is a live news reporter for The Courier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]