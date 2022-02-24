Dundee United fan fined after assaulting police officer at McDiarmid Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee United supporter who was ejected from McDiarmid Park assaulted a police officer and was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Nathan Ford attacked the constable on the day of St Johnstone’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United last summer.

Intoxicated Ford was ejected from the stadium’s North Stand.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said he was watched on CCTV as he was leaving and seen to pull something from his pocket.

PC Lindsay Brown approached Ford, who pushed her, causing her to “stumble backwards.”

He was searched and a bag containing a “nominal” amount of cocaine was found.

Ford was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where a further two grams were found.

Sheriff’s concern

Ford previously appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting PC Lindsay Brown by pushing her on the body on August 22.

The 19-year-old apprentice roofer, of Isla Street, Dundee, further pled guilty to possession of a class A substance.

At a previous hearing, Sheriff Richard McFarlane said: “The nature of the charges concerns me.

“Assaulting a female police officer and a drugs offence is a very unattractive proposition.

“Being involved in class A drugs makes me worry about your lifestyle and the direction your life is taking.”

On Wednesday, Ford’s solicitor Linda Clark explained he was a first offender.

“There is no sign that he has got himself into any other criminal activity.

“He had been drinking alcohol.”

Sheriff MacDonald told him: “These offences are not at the custody threshold.”

He fined Ford a total of £520.