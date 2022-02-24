Dundee United fan fined after assaulting police officer at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United fan fined after assaulting police officer at McDiarmid Park

By Ross Gardiner
February 24 2022, 11.00am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.08pm
Nathan Ford, McDiarmid Park
Nathan Ford assaulted an officer at McDiarmid Park

A Dundee United supporter who was ejected from McDiarmid Park assaulted a police officer and was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Nathan Ford attacked the constable on the day of St Johnstone’s Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United last summer.

Intoxicated Ford was ejected from the stadium’s North Stand.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said he was watched on CCTV as he was leaving and seen to pull something from his pocket.

PC Lindsay Brown approached Ford, who pushed her, causing her to “stumble backwards.”

He was searched and a bag containing a “nominal” amount of cocaine was found.

Ford was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where a further two grams were found.

Sheriff’s concern

Ford previously appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting PC Lindsay Brown by pushing her on the body on August 22.

The 19-year-old apprentice roofer, of Isla Street, Dundee, further pled guilty to possession of a class A substance.

At a previous hearing, Sheriff Richard McFarlane said: “The nature of the charges concerns me.

“Assaulting a female police officer and a drugs offence is a very unattractive proposition.

“Being involved in class A drugs makes me worry about your lifestyle and the direction your life is taking.”

On Wednesday, Ford’s solicitor Linda Clark explained he was a first offender.

“There is no sign that he has got himself into any other criminal activity.

“He had been drinking alcohol.”

Sheriff MacDonald told him: “These offences are not at the custody threshold.”

He fined Ford a total of £520.

