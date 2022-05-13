COURIER OPINION: Questions for crowdfunders after Natalie McGarry guilty verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Questions for crowdfunders after Natalie McGarry guilty verdict

By The Courier
May 13 2022, 10.01am
Former MP Natalie McGarry was found guilty of embezzling money from pro-independence groups. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former MP Natalie McGarry was found guilty of embezzling money from pro-independence groups. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

There are no winners in the Natalie McGarry trial.

The former politician is facing jail after she was found guilty of embezzling nearly £25,000 from two pro-Scottish independence groups.

It’s a sorry conclusion to an episode which has hung over her for seven years.

In that time it has destroyed her political career and taken a heavy toll on her personal life.

And what of the organisations she took the cash from?

People donated in good faith to a cause they care passionately about.

The jury who found Natalie McGarry guilty heard some of the money she misused had been raised through crowdfunding.

Guilty: former SNP MP Natalie McGarry went on to sit as an independent for Glasgow East. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The crowdfunding model is not as tightly regulated as traditional charities. It depends on large numbers of people giving small amounts of money.

Many will now be wondering if their hard-earned cash went to fund McGarry’s rent, or her holiday to Spain, instead of promoting Scottish independence.

A sheriff will decide the fate of the former MP, once tipped as a rising star in the SNP.

Public confidence will determine the success of future crowdfunding ventures.

But the McGarry conviction is a reminder to those who administer such funds that they must act with the utmost propriety – or risk paying a terrible price.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier