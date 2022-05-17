COURIER OPINION: Council must work with residents to tackle Broughty Ferry wall danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Council must work with residents to tackle Broughty Ferry wall danger

By The Courier
May 17 2022, 10.41am
William Doran, one of the Broughty Ferry residents facing a £100,000 repair wall for the wall outside their homes. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
William Doran, one of the Broughty Ferry residents facing a £100,000 repair wall for the wall outside their homes. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Councils are often damned when they do and damned when they don’t.

When they fail to act in the knowledge there is a potential problem, they receive pelters – especially when things do go wrong.

And when they do take the bull by the horns to prevent a potentially dangerous situation, they can find themselves accused of creating a bureaucractic mountain out of a mole hill.

In Broughty Ferry, just such a row has flared up after a small number of householders were left facing huge bills for repairs to a dangerous wall which backs on to a major public road.

Repair works at the Broughty Ferry wall. Photo: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

That the work needs to be done is not in question. The potential effects of a wall collapsing on to a public pavement and road are obvious.

Dundee City Council is doing the right thing in having the repairs taken forward.

But in a time of financial crisis, we trust the authority is willing to listen to residents’ concerns over the size of the bills they are facing – and to work with them individually to reach a suitable resolution.

By adopting a fair and just approach, the council can show it is not the faceless and heartless institution some believe it to be.

