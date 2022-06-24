GILLIAN LORD: 5 women I admire, from Tasmania to Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GILLIAN LORD: 5 women I admire, from Tasmania to Tayside

By Gillian Lord
June 24 2022, 12.40pm
Grace Tame is high up on Gillian's list of women to admire.
Grace Tame is high up on Gillian's list of women to admire.

You know those questions you can never answer in an instant, if ever? I was asked which women I admire.

I still don’t really know the answer, but here goes.

Women I admire – and you should too

A Vietnam Veteran friend of mine said the bravest people are usually those you would least expect. And this is true of women like Jack Monroe, the activist and writer, who I admire deeply.

Jack Monroe shamed the chains

She has almost single-handedly thrown the spotlight on food pricing and poverty in the UK, including shaming the big supermarket chains into reducing pricing on essential items.

Writer and anti-poverty activist Jack Monroe is one of the many women Gillian admires.

Despite abuse from both media trolls and right-wing press, Jack carries on, and she gets results.

Further back there’s Martha Gellhorn, the woman who arguably had more balls than husband Hemingway.

Martha Gellhorn was remarkable

It’s an insult to refer to Gellhorn simply as Hemingway’s third wife (in fact, in later life, she preferred not to hear his name). She was remarkable.

A novelist and travel writer also, she is one of the greatest war correspondents of the 20th Century,  covering almost every major world conflict in her 60-year career.

She was at the Normandy landings, she was one of the first journalists at Dachau concentration camp after it was liberated.

A committed pacifist, in all her reports she told of the horrors of war and in so doing, changed the way war was reported.

The Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism is named for her. It goes to those who tell the human story, from the ground, pushing aside the official versions of events to expose the true issues. As she did.

Grace Tame spoke out stridently

There’s Grace Tame, Australian Of The Year for 2021. A victim of prolonged, horrific sexual abuse from a schoolteacher as a child, Tame has fought tirelessly for abuse victims.

She got a law changed in her home state of Tasmania, regarding how victims were treated – including prohibiting them from being identified, even if they chose.

This meant people like Tame, who chose to speak out, could not.

Despite being pilloried and mis-represented by the right-wing press, and arguably sometimes the government, speak out Grace Tame did. Stridently.

She also founded the #LetHerSpeak movement, and now the Grace Tame Foundation, all aimed at changing the culture and attitudes to abuse survivors.

It can arguably be said her courage helped inspire the women voters of Australia, who played a large part in removing Scott Morrison’s neo-liberal government from power in the recent elections.

Iris Apfel is pure joy

For defiant glamour, you can’t go past Iris Apfel, who turns 101 in August. An American businesswoman, textile designer and fashion icon, Apfel’s joyful style is irresistible.

Long a shining star in America’s firmament, she was the subject of an exhibition at the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art at the age of 84.

At the age of 90 she starred in a French television commercial. Mattel created a Barbie doll in her image when she was 96. At the age of 97 she signed a modelling contract with the global agency IMG.

Iris Apfel is an uncompromising inspiration, not least because of the sheer joy she evokes.

So where am I going with this?

Actually I’d be going across the Tay from where I am sitting, to a little caff in Newport.

Mary-Jane Duncan makes a difference

The award-winning café, Kitschnbake, is owned by Mary-Jane Duncan, wife and mother of three, a successful businesswoman, and popular columnist in The Courier’s Weekend Magazine.

She recently completed her 53rd cycle of chemotherapy.

Last week Kitschnbake put out a post on Facebook which said, in part:  “From this Tuesday evening, between 6-8pm, we are offering an opportunity for any local Taybridgehead Ukranian guests settled in the local area to link up with other Ukranian guests and chat – with or without hosts.”

Balloons dropped off at Kitschnbake by Party Time in Broughty Ferry, to welcome hosts and their guests from Ukraine, displaced by the war.

MJ added they were not charging for this, just offering a communal space for people to meet each week. 19,000 people saw the post.

On Tuesday, MJ and her staff were there to meet hosts and their guests, but keeping out of the way, to  people their space.

Simple and effective

“Some of the host families brought their guests and soon they were chatting away to each other in their native tongue,” she told me.

“One host said their guest had absolutely no English. It had been a fraught week of Google translate so she was thrilled to see her guest relax and converse.”

Of course her heart went out to the very young boy of around five, and a girl of around 12 trying to make her way in a new school in a new country, suddenly displaced while her home country burned.

But the thing is, Mary-Jane is doing what she can to provide comfort, social contact and a Scottish welcome to people displaced by an awful war. It’s such a simple and clever idea.

She hopes other businesses in the area will follow suit.

Mary-Jane is the last woman I’ll add to this list. She’s a woman I really admire. She’s got a heart the size of Texas.

