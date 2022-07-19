JAMES MACKENZIE: The cost of living crisis is not an act of God – it’s been the will of Westminster for 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JAMES MACKENZIE: The cost of living crisis is not an act of God – it’s been the will of Westminster for 40 years

By James Mackenzie
July 19 2022, 3.29pm
Do the roots of the cost of living crisis stretch back for 40 years?

It’s time to retire the phrase “cost of living crisis”.

All those who have contributed to its devious grip on the public discourse, including me, should hang their heads in shame.

It’s absolutely right that people are facing an intense financial squeeze, of course.

Domestic fuel costs have shot up. And as Martin Lewis warned recently, they’re likely to go up another 64% in October.

Petrol costs are soaring too.

Inflation more generally is biting, with consumer prices rising 9.1% over the year to May. And as Jack Monroe has pointed out, it’s much worse even than that for those on low incomes.

Inflation on that scale turns what might have been a semi-decent pay rise a few years ago into a cut, in real terms.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows that overall pay fell by 2.2% over the year to this April.

So it’s happening. But the problem is the terminology.

It’s so abstract. No one is at fault. It’s just … happening.

Except that’s really not the case.

Now some of the elements are indeed external to the UK.

Try as I might I can’t blame the UK Government for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, or its subsequent impacts on food and other prices.

But break the cost of living crisis down into its two halves – depressed pay and rising prices – and it’s clear this is no act of God.

What we are seeing is the direct and intentional effect of government policies.

The rich get richer and there’s not much the poor can do about it

Let’s start with incomes. The redistribution of wealth, from poor to rich, has been Britain’s underlying economic strategy for more than 40 years now.

In crude terms, workers create wealth for private companies. It is either reinvested, or it flows to them, or it flows to shareholders.

As Unite showed last month, there is no crisis of income for shareholders.

Instead, the FTSE 350 saw profits last year 73% higher than the year before.

Support from other unions during last month’s RMT rail strike. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Meanwhile the national minimum wage remains below £10 an hour (or £6.83 if you’re 18-20).

Employers know they have a government at Westminster that will always take their side against workers – and a main opposition party where MPs who support striking staff risk disciplinary action.

That makes it seem much less risky to squeeze wages. And 40 years of anti-trade union governments have undermined workers’ ability to push back on that squeeze, especially outside a few key parts of the public sector.

Cost of living comes down to Westminster policies

Now look at the other half of the problem. The rising cost of living is also a function of decisions made by government, largely but not entirely at Westminster.

The French kept their power companies in public hands. And so their costs rose just 12.6%, compared to the 54% hike here.

Sign of the times – petrol and diesel above £2 a litre this week. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock.

France is also less dependent on fossil fuels, largely because their response to the 1973 oil crisis was a massive programme of building nuclear plants.

When Westminster privatised electricity supply here, in the 1990s, the private operators turned to gas plants. Even now more than a third of the UK’s power comes from gas when what we needed was a dash for renewables, owned in the public interest.

This gas dependency has put us in a weaker position during both a climate crisis and a proxy war with Russia.

It is also entirely a consequence of policy decisions designed to asset-strip the public sector and focus on rewarding shareholders.

And it drives up energy costs to the British public and industry alike.

Rocketing housing costs, for those who rent, are another direct result of specific policy decisions.

The buy to rent market has a lot to answer for.

There is no shortage of houses in this country. It’s just that too many of them have been turned from homes into businesses.

And just as the interests of shareholders have been systematically favoured over workers, power has shifted further from tenants to landlords.

Solutions exist – but they’re not on the table

The very essence of Conservative and New Labour economics is to promote those who earn without working, those who live comfortably off your labour.

That’s why these issues have got no traction in the Conservative leadership debate.

At best, they’ve offered loans as a response to rising bills. So you can keep handing money over to energy companies and ensure shareholders can keep earning.

But the solutions are there, just as they are for the climate breakdown.

They would require a return to public ownership, so utilities are run for our benefit.

They would require a restoration of workers’ rights, so pay and conditions aren’t constantly ground down.

And they would require the transformation of the private rented sector into social housing, with fair rents and security.

But these changes are way beyond the bounds of acceptable political discourse, which defined even Corbyn’s tepid social democracy as a communist threat to our very way of life.

Reshaping our economy to make life comfortable and affordable for all – and eliminating extraordinary disparities of wealth and power? This is simply not on the table.

So yes, there is a crisis. And it will only get worse. But let’s stop implying that this is just an inexplicable set of circumstances.

This is the economy working the way every Westminster government since 1979 has intended it to work.

JAMES MACKENZIE: Labour are stuck on the sidelines of Indyref2

