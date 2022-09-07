SEAN O’NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try to tell you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try to tell you

By Sean O'Neil
September 7 2022, 5.43pm Updated: September 9 2022, 4.48pm
photo shows TV presenter Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan is never short of an opinion, but what about facts? Vianney Le Caer/Piers Morgan Uncensored/Shutterstock.

What are facts?

When I was growing up, facts were evidence-based things that were proven to be true.

Then, more recently, we got “alternative facts”.

These are facts that are not based on evidence, or reality, but more a desire for something to be true to fit a predetermined narrative.

Sometimes these alternative facts can be very similar to lies.

image shows the writer Sean O'Neil next to a quote: "Who cares about the truth when you can incite some anti-woke war?"

Alternative facts were the brainchild of Kellyanne Conway, former-press secretary to fact-hating, file-hoarding, Donald Trump.

Trump himself had a novel way of dealing with facts – which was to call the ones he didn’t like “fake news”.

An early vocal supporter of Donald Trump was, of course, Piers Morgan.

And now I wonder if Piers has taken up the mantle of fake news made famous by his former friend.

He and I got into a bit of a Twitter disagreement this week.

image shows former US President Donald Trump on stage in front of American flags and supporters with 'Save America' banners.
Fake news and alternative facts – two legacies from Donald Trump’s time in office. AP Photo/Chris Seward.

For when the glorified shock-jockey is not storming off his own TV show or blaming Meghan Markle for almost everything in life, he is broadcasting to his 7.9million followers on the social media platform.

That’s a lot of followers.

I assume Piers is very proud of that number and smiles about it in his free time when Meghan allows him to.

But with that number of followers there also comes responsibility, especially when the person claims to be a journalist.

Photo shows Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan. Ian West/PA Wire

Sadly, this week, Piers let himself down on that front.

Piers Morgan Tweet only told half the story

On Tuesday he tweeted: “Jailed for not wanting to call a singular person ‘they’ – what a ridiculous farce. How can anyone believe this is right in a supposedly free, democratic society?”

He linked it to a Daily Mail article about the case of Enoch Burke – an Irish teacher jailed for breaching a court order to stay away from his school while suspended.

The suspension arose after Burke refused to call a pupil by their preferred pronoun.

However there are widespread allegations that other factors also played a part in his suspension.

Regardless of all of that though, there are two facts.

1. Enoch Burke was jailed for breaching a court order to stay away from his school while suspended.

2. Enoch Burke was not jailed for refusing to call a pupil “they”.

The judge even made it clear in their summation that the jail term was for contempt and the reason for suspension played zero part in the outcome.

When truth is a casualty of the war on woke

The transgender debate is a volatile enough subject. It does not need further incorrect sensationalism poured upon it.

And Piers was corrected on his mistake by me and many more.

But instead of accepting his error and deleting the inflammatory tweet, he doubled-down, moving the goalposts to try to better suit his own, alternative, narrative.

Because who cares about the truth when you can incite some anti-woke-war?

And so the fact remains.

Enoch Burke was not jailed for refusing to call a pupil “they.”

He was jailed for breaching a court order to not attend school while suspended.

And if you don’t believe me – believe Reuters Fact Check.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

A billboard honouring Queen Elizabeth II. Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
MORAG LINDSAY: We've lost a Queen, and something bigger
1
photo shows the front page of The Courier newspaper, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a recent photograph of Her Majesty smiling and the dates 1926-2022.
COURIER OPINION: Sadness and gratitude for a Queen who set an example for us…
1
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years
0
photo shows a young man sitting at a table with a smug expression on his face.
REBECCA BAIRD: Misogyny hasn't left Dundee - it's just got smarter
2
Gordon Brown with Fife charity partners Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre. and John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon. Gareth Easton/Amazon/PA Wire.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown's Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers
0
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
GORDON BROWN: Fife is stepping up to protect our poorest families - when will…
0
photo show's a judge's wig.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0