LYNNE HOGGAN: My Christmas tree tweet went viral and not everyone was full of cheer

Most of us have our mobile phones to hand for everything these days.

And often, when we see something unusual or funny, we take a photo or a video and share it with our friends or on social media.

That’s what I did when I was out and about this week.

I had driven past a house when I had to do a double take.

I reversed my car and yes, confirmed it was a Christmas tree that I had seen at someone’s front window.

In September.

I took a very short video and when I arrived at a friend’s house I showed them it.

Now I love Christmas so to be fair, I thought this was fantastic.

Why the heck shouldn’t someone put a Christmas tree up in September?

I’d have mine up all year round if it was just up to me.

So I shared it on Twitter and it kind of blew up.

Christmas tree tweet brought out the haters

It’s been viewed more than 400,000 times by now, and more than eight thousand people have liked it.

Does this mean it’s gone viral?

People have been liking and sharing it, to the point that every time I went on to my phone to check I had received tons more notifications and replies.

Actually had to reverse ma car back last night to check I wasnae imagining things 😂😂😂🎄 pic.twitter.com/xwH5onpjXT — Lynne (@Lynneontheradio) September 13, 2022

It actually got a bit overwhelming.

Mostly the comments were positive and harmless.

A lot of replies were from people saying they’d been inspired.

And I think Christmas could be coming early to some Scottish homes this year.

But of course there were a few that really riled me up.

Some users were questioning my motives.

One made out I’d slammed on my brakes to drive back then get out of the car to take the video, whereas actually I was in my car and the short clip was about three seconds long.

But I was just surprised to see a Christmas tree up in September.

And there was no malice intended towards the person whose house it was, especially from a festive lover like myself.

I can’t imagine being Twitter famous every day though.

I’m putting down my phone and getting the tree out the loft

There are people in the limelight and influencers who have daily content to post.

How do they cope with the negativity? Do they brush it off? Are they tempted to reply and get into an online argument for everyone to see?

Having a viral tweet isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In fact it’s shown me how toxic the internet can be and how social media can be a very negative place.

A harmless Christmas tree should be cheering people up in what has been a pretty sad week.

And I hope it’s bringing as much happiness to the person in the house as it did to me.

There may be a reason for the tree being up. Maybe someone does just love Christmas and wanted to begin the festivities early this year.

Either way I am here for it.

Now where are my ladders? I need to get into the loft…