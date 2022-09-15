LYNNE HOGGAN: My Christmas tree tweet went viral and not everyone was full of cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: My Christmas tree tweet went viral and not everyone was full of cheer

By Lynne Hoggan
September 15 2022, 3.18pm Updated: September 15 2022, 3.29pm
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan with a small artifician Christmas tree on her head.
Lynne's tweet about a Christmas tree was viewed 400,000 times, but she hasn't let the attention go to her head.

Most of us have our mobile phones to hand for everything these days.

And often, when we see something unusual or funny, we take a photo or a video and share it with our friends or on social media.

That’s what I did when I was out and about this week.

I had driven past a house when I had to do a double take.

I reversed my car and yes, confirmed it was a Christmas tree that I had seen at someone’s front window.

In September.

image shows the writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "Having a viral tweet isn't all it's cracked up to be. It's shown me social media can be a very negative place."

I took a very short video and when I arrived at a friend’s house I showed them it.

Now I love Christmas so to be fair, I thought this was fantastic.

Why the heck shouldn’t someone put a Christmas tree up in September?

I’d have mine up all year round if it was just up to me.

So I shared it on Twitter and it kind of blew up.

Christmas tree tweet brought out the haters

It’s been viewed more than 400,000 times by now, and more than eight thousand people have liked it.

Does this mean it’s gone viral?

People have been liking and sharing it, to the point that every time I went on to my phone to check I had received tons more notifications and replies.

It actually got a bit overwhelming.

Mostly the comments were positive and harmless.

A lot of replies were from people saying they’d been inspired.

And I think Christmas could be coming early to some Scottish homes this year.

But of course there were a few that really riled me up.

Some users were questioning my motives.

One made out I’d slammed on my brakes to drive back then get out of the car to take the video, whereas actually I was in my car and the short clip was about three seconds long.

Photo shows a Christmas tree covered in sparkly decorations.
The Hoggan Christmas tree is under all those decorations.

But I was just surprised to see a Christmas tree up in September.

And there was no malice intended towards the person whose house it was, especially from a festive lover like myself.

I can’t imagine being Twitter famous every day though.

I’m putting down my phone and getting the tree out the loft

There are people in the limelight and influencers who have daily content to post.

How do they cope with the negativity? Do they brush it off? Are they tempted to reply and get into an online argument for everyone to see?

Having a viral tweet isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Photo shows Sharon and Kelly Osbourne next to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in front of a large and lavishly decorated Christmas tree.
What would the Kardashians do? Sharon and Kelly Osbourne joined Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner round the Christmas tree in 2009.

In fact it’s shown me how toxic the internet can be and how social media can be a very negative place.

A harmless Christmas tree should be cheering people up in what has been a pretty sad week.

And I hope it’s bringing as much happiness to the person in the house as it did to me.

There may be a reason for the tree being up. Maybe someone does just love Christmas and wanted to begin the festivities early this year.

Either way I am here for it.

Now where are my ladders? I need to get into the loft…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Health Secretary Therese Coffey has issued a grammatical edict.
STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers,…
photo shows a baby surrounded by soft toys
UUGANAA RAMSAY: Mongol is my identity, not an insult - what I learned from…
0
Another Scottish independence referendum may be coming, but is either side ready?
STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future
0
photo shows a man standing next to shelves in a foodbank.
COURIER OPINION: Closing a foodbank isn't honouring the Queen
0
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
photo shows the writer Tommy Small with the TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, standing in front of signs for BBC Radio 2.
TOMMY SMALL: Don't fear failure - it helped turn this working class boy from…
0
photo shows a family snapshot of Marion Sharp next to a photo of Queen Elezabeth II.
COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity…
1
photo shows Liz Truss with members of her front bench in the House of Commons.
JAMIE KINLOCHAN: Don't be taken in by this 'diverse' Liz Truss cabinet
1
photo shows a protester holding a hand made sign which says 'Not my king', being surrounded by police officers.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Anti-monarchy protests won't change minds but they must be allowed to happen
0
photo shows a black sign showing visitors where to queue for the lying in state of the Queen.
SEAN O'NEIL: How does closing a bike rack show respect for the Queen?
1

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0