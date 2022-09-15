ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is limiting my options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is limiting my options

By Alistair Heather
September 15 2022, 4.55pm
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
Alistair is a fan of Perth, but last week's floods make him worry about the impact of climate change on this corner of Tayside.

I’m trying to get masel a place to live, to happily pass away my next decade or two in.

I’m likely get a 25-year mortgage.

The issue is, loads of the places I’d like to live might no be here in 25 years.

SEPA, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, has published guidance about the massive increased flood risks, rainfall changes, and other general catastrophes coming doon the track due to global warming.

I fancied a wee cottage to the north of Carnoustie. Somewhere on a beach.

One place I saw was going for about eighty grand and had a wee garden and a kitchen that would have been ideal for me microwaving my bachelor meals in.

image shows the writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "The building should still be there when I pay off the mortgage,. The same cannae be said for much of the Angus coast, nor the Carse of Gowrie, nor central Perth."

Sadly, according to International Panel for Climate Change predictions, the salt seas will be lapping against its walls on the regular by 2040.

Sea levels have already risen 17 centimetres, which is loads.

And in the last decade alone, rainfall in Scotland has increased 9%.

Like we needed any mair o’ that.

What if my wee dream cottage ends up sat like a lighthouse with the waves crashing against it in less than 20 years?

My mortgage wouldnae be even near paid off by then.

photo shows Carnoustie beach on a sunny day in summer.
People enjoying the sun on Carnoustie beach in July, but climate change means Tayside sea levels are rising.

So, I’ll no be buying a seaside place, bonnie though the east coast is.

Because trouble is coming.

Climate change is putting other parts of Tayside out of reach

Inland, too isnae easy.

The Dighty Burn that flows fae out the Sidlaws, skirts the city of Dundee and heads for the sea by Barnhill, is another risk.

The attractive wee village of Bridgefoot was a regular haunt of mine during lockdown.

But its location by the burn feels ill-fated now.

“Increases in rainfall intensity due to climate change are likely to result in an increase in the severity and frequency of flooding incidents on small watercourses,” the SEPA report says.

Last week’s on-ding in Perth that turned Queen Street into a grade 3 kayaking course is another example of what we are now expecting.

Perth is a particularly vulnerable city.

The cool old King’s Lade – a long moat dug around the town in the mediaeval period for defence, then used for powering industry – is now ever ready to flood, or pour water into flooding areas.

SEPA identifies it as a constant and high flood risk.

Photo shows two men in wet weather gear helping a woman as muddy floodwater laps at the door of her home in Queen Street, Perth.
last week’s flooding in Queen Street, Perth, might affect more areas of Tayside if climate change predictions are accurate. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Climate change has turned this defensive ring into a noose about the city.

This is one of the reasons I’m keen to buy a flat and move to Stobswell, in Dundee city centre.

Stobswell cant’s accommodate us all

Stobie is pretty high up, so sea level rises wilnae bother it.

It’s on a brae, which isnae ideal because of the increasing landslips we’ll see as rainfall increases. But it’s no too steep.

And the buildings are pretty auld, so arnae great at keeping cool in the newly hot summer months, but I’ll have to thole that.

There’s some decent green space around, which will soak up some of the sun’s heat and give some shade.

And all being well, the building I move into should still be there when I pay off the mortgage, aged 57, in the year 2047.

photo shows a view across Dundee towards the River Tay from the Stobswell area of Dundee.
Stobswell sits high on a bill, making it less vulnerable to climate change than other parts of Tayside. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

The same cannae be said for much of the Angus coast, nor for the Carse of Gowrie, nor for central Perth.

What Stobie cannae do, though, is house aabdy.

Where will people go when the places we live now are being flooded?

I don’t know the answer to that.

No one does yet.

Climate change is with us now in Tayside, and it is part of our imagination and our views for the future.

What we do and how we cope though – that remains unclear.

