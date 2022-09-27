JIM SPENCE: Cultural poverty can crush us too – don’t let reverse snobbery keep you from the finer things in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Cultural poverty can crush us too – don’t let reverse snobbery keep you from the finer things in life

By Jim Spence
September 27 2022, 4.26pm
photo shows Andrew Bocelli on stage at an outdoors performance in Inverness
Jim was in the audience for a concert by the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, seen here on stage in Inverness. Jason Hedges.

My postie is on strike later this week.

Royal Mail have imposed a 2% pay rise which will see him a miserly £6 a week better off.

Poverty is a blight for those in and out of work as living costs rise.

But I’m often struck by how it’s not only a lack of money to enjoy life’s basic necessities which impoverishes us.

There’s another form of poverty which is crushing.

It can be dispiriting to be unable to appreciate what are sometimes described as the finer things in life.

image shows the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "Proclaiming a dislike of something on the basis that 'it's not for the likes of us' is a form of inverted snobbery."

Poverty of vision can be a crippling condition which robs some folk of the opportunity to enjoy all of the rich variety that life offers.

Whether it’s an absence of reading great authors or hearing great singers, some people are prisoners of their own penury of ambition and vision.

Reverse snobbery serves no one

I was in Glasgow last week to see Andrea Bocelli who straddles both opera and pop music.

It was a stunning performance with an almost spiritual quality.

A world class talent blessed with a heavenly voice, he was diagnosed with glaucoma early on and lost his sight after a football accident when he was 12 years-old.

Fellow Courier columnist Andrew Batchelor was right to say recently that opera is for everyone.

Photo shows audience members at Andrea Bocelli's recent concert in Inverness with a grey haired man in the centre raising a plastic glass to the camera.
Audience members at Andrea Bocelli’s recent concert in Inverness. Jason Hedges.

Proclaiming a dislike of something on the basis that “it’s not for the like of us” is a form of inverted snobbery.

It’s a phrase I’ve often heard in connection with the V&A in Dundee or the DCA.

The toe curling and cringing exclamation: “That’s no for the likes o us”.

But entrance is free, as are many exhibitions.

And others cost far less than admission to Dens Park or Tannadice.

Low income needn’t be a barrier to high culture

My late mum and dad and millions of others from working class backgrounds appreciated Maria Callas and Placido Domingo.

Photo shows the Dundee skyline with the neighbouring football grounds of Tannadice and Dens Park, home to Dundee United and Dundee football clubs, in the centre.
Dens Park and Tannadice: the acceptable form of working class culture?

They were admirers of the great Irish tenor John McCormack, and the magnificent Welshman Harry Secombe, who was a fine singer as well as a comic actor.

A great example of how an art form which some think is reserved for the wealthy can appeal to all came at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

Firstly Luciano Pavarotti’s solo rendition, followed by his collaboration with Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras of Nessun Dorma, soared to the heavens and captured the hearts of hundreds of millions throughout the world.

Great classical singing is for all of us and not just for toffs.

Photo shows Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith attending the opening night of the Glyndebourne Festival with Grant McCahon and Nina Myskow. All are dressed in glamorous evening wear.
Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith attend the opening night of the Glyndebourne opera festival with Grant McCahon and Nina Myskow in May this year.

Granted it’s not always cheap to watch genius perform as my wallet will testify after seeing Bocelli.

But watching Barcelona or Real Madrid, or Michael McIntyre or Frankie Boyle, are just different types of art forms, and just as expensive businesses.

And great classics are all available and free on BBC Radio Three and Classic FM too.

Free your mind and expand your limitations

Reverse snobbery goes hand in hand with an ingrained lack of confidence and an inability to be at ease with and rejoice in things which are supposedly beyond our supposed ‘natural place’.

But no great knowledge of the mysteries of opera or of great art is required for the human spirit to be moved by a stunning voice or a gifted painter’s work or by watching or reading Shakespeare.

We should be able to enjoy great talents from Coldplay to Caruso, Madonna to Mario Lanza.

The only thing preventing many from enjoying some, but not others, are their own narrow and self imposed limitations.

So for those of you still thinking “that’s no for the likes of us”, believe me.

It’s exactly for the likes of us and we do ourselves a disservice believing otherwise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows a small baby crying.
MARTEL MAXWELL: What's in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod)
0
photo shows First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
COURIER OPINION: Mini-Budget again casts spotlight on Scotland's inability to chart its own course
0
photo shows Andrew Batchelor with a microphone, in front of a computer screen with the words This Dundonian Life written on it.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the…
0
Photo shows an unappetising dish of sauce, a boiled potatoe and an overcooked broccoli floret in a foil tray.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child
0
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for Scotland is looking into the case of Perth man John Winton McNab, who was reported missing before his death in a road accident.
COURIER OPINION: Probe into police handling of missing Perth man's death must be made…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pavement cafes column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird drinking/dining al fresco in Dundee and Perth. Dundee waterfront/Twa tams. Supplied by DCT Media/Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better - pulling permits shows council's petty priorities
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gillian Lord Patagonia column Picture shows; Gillian Lord Patagonia column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
GILLIAN LORD: Where were you when clothing brand Patagonia decided to save the planet?
0
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with Courier Opinion leader Picture shows; A gas burner with money burning on top . N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock, with branding from DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: Bleak winter in store if we don’t act now despite energy price…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Alistair Heather UFOs column Picture shows; Alistair Heather UFOs column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 22/09/2022
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus - should I believe my eyes?
1
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column Picture shows; Lynne Hoggan Phil and Holly column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
LYNNE HOGGAN: Denying they skipped The Queue is a bad look for Holly and…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks