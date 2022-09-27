Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading the way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For years Latin was a mainstay of state school education, with generations of pupils able to learn the ancient language.

In recent decades, however, the subject has all but disappeared and by 2020 the number of pupils across Scotland sitting Higher Latin had fallen to below 100.

But could Monifieth High School help lead the way in bringing the subject back into state school education?

The Angus secondary has collaborated with the St Andrews Latin Outreach Scheme (STALOS) to offer a series of Latin classes for senior pupils.

A ten week course

Taught by PhD researchers at St Andrews University, a cohort of around 20 S4 to S6 pupils have signed up for the course.

George Connor, who teaches English at Monifieth, has previously introduced Classics to over 250 pupils at the school and has been instrumental in launching the Latin course.

He said: “There are no state schools in Dundee, Angus or Perth and Kinross who currently offer Latin courses.

“The researchers come to Monifieth once a week and at the end of the course the pupils will go across to St Andrews for an awards ceremony.

“We are hoping the programme will run here this year and next year it will target another state school in Tayside.”

Demand has been strong

The course has proven to be a popular one so far and the demand for places has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.

“We had more than 80 pupils want to join but the nature of the class meant that we opted to take on 20”, Mr Connor explained.

“That’s a huge number – essentially one fifth of the available pupils. We could have filled the class four times over.

“It’s going really well and the kids are really enthusiastic. Attendance has been really good.”

Hopes the subject can make a comeback

Efforts have been made in recent times to help counter the subject’s elitist reputation and last year a £4m scheme was unveiled by the UK Government to introduce it in 40 state secondaries in England.

And Mr Connor’s long term ambition is for Latin to be introduced at Monifieth, allowing a new generation of state school pupils in Scotland to reap the benefits of learning the language.

He said: “Hopefully (the course) will raise the profile of Latin which has rather nosedived in the last 30 years or so.”

“It’s all about access. Pupils who go to independent schools have the opportunity to decline the subject but those who go to state schools don’t even have that option.

“On the back of this I’m hoping I can persuade my head teacher to introduce maybe a National 5 class.

“I need to make the case to my head teacher that there is a demand for the subject and the pupils get exposed to Latin where they normally would not be.”