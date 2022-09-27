Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading the way

By Laura Devlin
September 27 2022, 4.45pm
Students Anna Cambridge and Jude Lee with Florence Rogers, St Andrews University PhD student, and English teacher George Connor. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Students Anna Cambridge and Jude Lee with Florence Rogers, St Andrews University PhD student, and English teacher George Connor. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

For years Latin was a mainstay of state school education, with generations of pupils able to learn the ancient language.

In recent decades, however, the subject has all but disappeared and by 2020 the number of pupils across Scotland sitting Higher Latin had fallen to below 100.

But could Monifieth High School help lead the way in bringing the subject back into state school education?

The Angus secondary has collaborated with the St Andrews Latin Outreach Scheme (STALOS) to offer a series of Latin classes for senior pupils.

Florence Rogers, a St Andrews University PhD student, teaching the class at Monifieth High School.
Florence Rogers, a St Andrews University PhD student, teaching the class at Monifieth High School. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

A ten week course

Taught by PhD researchers at St Andrews University, a cohort of around 20 S4 to S6 pupils have signed up for the course.

George Connor, who teaches English at Monifieth, has previously introduced Classics to over 250 pupils at the school and has been instrumental in launching the Latin course.

He said: “There are no state schools in Dundee, Angus or Perth and Kinross who currently offer Latin courses.

Student Anna Cambridge learning in the class.
Student Anna Cambridge. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“The researchers come to Monifieth once a week and at the end of the course the pupils will go across to St Andrews for an awards ceremony.

“We are hoping the programme will run here this year and next year it will target another state school in Tayside.”

Demand has been strong

The course has proven to be a popular one so far and the demand for places has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.

“We had more than 80 pupils want to join but the nature of the class meant that we opted to take on 20”, Mr Connor explained.

Teacher George Connor alongside student Grace Chalmers.
Teacher George Connor alongside student Grace Chalmers. Pic credi: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“That’s a huge number – essentially one fifth of the available pupils. We could have filled the class four times over.

“It’s going really well and the kids are really enthusiastic. Attendance has been really good.”

Hopes the subject can make a comeback

Efforts have been made in recent times to help counter the subject’s elitist reputation and last year a £4m scheme was unveiled by the UK Government to introduce it in 40 state secondaries in England.

And Mr Connor’s long term ambition is for Latin to be introduced at Monifieth, allowing a new generation of state school pupils in Scotland to reap the benefits of learning the language.

He said: “Hopefully (the course) will raise the profile of Latin which has rather nosedived in the last 30 years or so.”

Picture shows scenes from the class at Monifieth High School.
Picture shows scenes from the class at Monifieth High School. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“It’s all about access. Pupils who go to independent schools have the opportunity to decline the subject but those who go to state schools don’t even have that option.

“On the back of this I’m hoping I can persuade my head teacher to introduce maybe a National 5 class.

“I need to make the case to my head teacher that there is a demand for the subject and the pupils get exposed to Latin where they normally would not be.”

