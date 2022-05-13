Bringing Classics back to state schools wins Monifieth teacher a prestigious prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bringing Classics back to state schools wins Monifieth teacher a prestigious prize

By Laura Devlin
May 13 2022, 5.45am Updated: May 13 2022, 8.38am
George Connor, an English teacher at Monifieth High, has set up a resource to encourage people into studying classics.
The prize was given for George's work in introducing the subject to over 250 pupils at the Angus school.

Classics has long been seen as tradition only of private schools.

But one Angus teacher has been bringing the subject back to state schools – and his work has earned him recognition from a prestigious Classics organisation.

George Connor, who teaches English at Monifieth High School, was awarded the prize for outstanding state sector initiative by The Classics Association – the largest classical organisation in Great Britain.

The prize was given for George’s work in introducing the subject to over 250 pupils at the Angus school, as well as assisting over a dozen other schools in Scotland to set up their own Classics courses.

The subject of Classics is often used as an umbrella term that can refer to Latin, Classical Greek, Classical Civilisation and Ancient History.

Recognition of hard work

The Monifieth teacher was nominated for the award by a number of his colleagues and former pupils and was invited to a special black tie dinner held in Swansea last month to receive it.

George, who also runs his own website dedicated to the subject called Working Classicists, said: “(Receiving the award) really took me by surprise.”

“To an extent, the subject has been a play thing for the private schools and it doesn’t have great visibility outside of that.

“So it did make me feel like the work we are doing is being seen and it is progressing; it’s an encouragement to go on and do more.”

Private school subject

The subject is often seen as bastion of private schools, and figures show that although just 4% of pupils in Scotland are privately educated, more than 60% of those who study classics at university are from fee-paying schools.

But with the increasing visibility of ancient history in popular culture, George believes the subject could soon be on the rise in state schools.

“It feels to me like there is a growth of interest in the ancient world and you can see that in a lot of the books at the moment”, George said.

“I think we’ve reached the point where more and more schools recognise it’s a big part of popular culture and they are reaching out and introducing it.

“It’s like the Elgin Marbles – the British Museum have kept them safe and looked after them brilliantly but they don’t belong there, they should go back to Greece.

“Equally, the private schools have kept classics alive but it’s now reached a point where it should be given to the general public and it should be part of general education.”

