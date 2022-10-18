KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election – but do we also need an MPs’ strike to make it happen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election – but do we also need an MPs’ strike to make it happen?

By Kevin Pringle
October 18 2022, 3.53pm Updated: October 18 2022, 4.53pm
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
Whose government is it anyway? And is a general election our only hope of installing leaders that we've actually voted for? Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

What do we want? A general election. When do we want it? Now.

I can’t see any other way for the daily disaster unfolding at Westminster to be brought to an orderly resolution.

Instead of having our faces pressed up against the window watching this horror show, it’s time for the electorate to be in charge.

According to Jeremy Hunt, the latest Chancellor of the Exchequer – the fourth in as many months – the UK faces decisions of “eye-watering difficulty” in terms of spending cuts and tax rises.

And yet this government has no real legitimacy to impose its choices on people.

Image shows the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "All the opposition parties could band together now and withdraw their labour from Westminster to force an immediate election."

Like the paradox of the grandfather’s axe (“this was my grandfather’s axe; my father replaced the handle and I replaced the head”), the Tory government at Westminster has changed and changed again since what seems like that long-ago election of 2019.

Tories don’t want a general election

Mr Hunt ripped up the mini-budget of his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Even members of the Conservative Party – that tiny sliver of the electorate – are getting the exact opposite of what they voted for when they foisted Liz Truss on the country as prime minister.

The Chancellor and his colleagues argue that we shouldn’t have an election at present because it would cause “instability”.

I suspect the real reason is because it would cost Tory MPs their seats.

Photo shows Jeremy Hunt speaking in the House of Commons, flanked by Penny Mourdant and Liz Truss, who are both looking down.
Is new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt the one steering the show? And wouldn’t a general election be a fairer way to decide? Image: House of Commons/PA Wire

Democracy is all about enabling change.

In any event, the current situation is anything but stable.

Politically it is unsustainable.

But we should be way beyond just thinking about replacing Ms Truss with another Conservative occupant of 10 Downing Street.

People want more meaningful change, as evidenced by the collapse of Tory support in the polls and Labour’s stratospheric lead south of the border.

General election would force all parties to address current crisis

There are big decisions to be taken about how to deal with the crisis that Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng inflicted on us all.

The circle of decision-making as to what these measures should be needs widening to encompass every single voter.

Full details about the state of the country’s books, compiled by the Office for Budget Responsibility, ought to be published as soon as possible, so that the political parties can cost their proposals and put them to the people for choosing.

An election campaign would also put every party on the spot to answer key questions about tax and spending, including the extent to which people will be helped with fuel bills beyond winter.

If opposition politicians are serious about wanting a general election, they could bring it about by ceasing to play the Westminster game, citing the democratic bankruptcy of this government.

In order to function, the British parliament needs what is termed His Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition, currently led by Keir Starmer.

During the Second World War, when Labour joined the all-party coalition and its leader Clement Attlee was in government, an official leader of the opposition had to be appointed from among the ranks of Labour MPs.

Photo shows Keir Starmer speaking at a Labour Part event.
Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer would be a strong tip for PM if a general election was called now. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

All the opposition parties could band together now and withdraw their labour from Westminster to force an immediate election.

There is, after all, always plenty to occupy them in their constituencies.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures

What is going on just now is as much a crisis of democracy as it is a financial and economic mess.

Indeed, the two go hand in hand: the failings of British democracy and the flawed manner by which Ms Truss became prime minister in the first place brought about our present predicament.

MPs going on strike would be a radical move, but we are in extraordinary times.

A general election would not solve all the problems, but it is a necessary first step.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Photo shows two protesters in front of Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery, London. Red soup is drippign down the painting and the two protesters are holding soup cans to the camera.
JIM SPENCE: Van Gogh soup protesters won't win hearts and minds with their hypocrisy
Image shows Liz Truss on one side, Nicola Sturgeon on the other.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must learn from Liz Truss - you can't build an…
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
image shows Liz Truss dressed as a clown as various calamities unfold around her.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Liz Truss disaster is a clown show but if we don't laugh…
Lynne Hoggan and her family pictured enjoying Scarefest at Alton Towers.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I showed my age at Alton Towers Scarefest
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Alistair Heather landlords column Picture shows; Alistair Heather landlords column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Greedy Dundee landlords are avoiding the pinch by squeezing the struggling
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
COURIER OPINION: Wendy Alexander didn’t fulfil FM dream – but she’s making up for…
2
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
3

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into 'small town'
Iona House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Investfife
New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented