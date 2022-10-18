Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are big underdogs in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash at Rangers.

No surprise since it’s been over 20 years since the Dark Blues last tasted victory at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants, however, are in the midst of a severe fixture pile-up thanks to the Champions League group stage and the winter World Cup squeezing the season.

In October, the Gers have nine matches to play with this quarter-final already the sixth of the month.

At home against Championship opposition, it is likely manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will use this game as an opportunity to shuffle his pack.

So who might he plump for to face the Dee?

Alfredo Morelos

The Colombian hitman has been short of game time lately, taking a place on the bench in five of the last six outings as top scorer Antonio Colak holds the jersey.

It’s a fair assumption to think he’ll be leading the line on Wednesday night.

That would be an ominous sign for Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues despite Morelos scoring just twice this term.

It’s not long since he got the better of Dundee, scoring in a 3-0 win last term.

Leon King

Rangers have big injury problems at centre-back – Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Filip Helander are all out.

So 18-year-old King is likely to keep his place, adding to his 12 appearances already this campaign.

Whether or not he is partnered by Ben Davies remains to be seen after he picked up a knock against Liverpool last week.

Davies did feature against Motherwell at the weekend but could be given a rest.

Ridvan Yilmaz

A £3.4 million signing in the summer, Yilmaz is yet to make an impact for the Gers.

He played in the 3-1 win over Queen of the South that booked this quarter-final place but has only featured once since, playing 12 minutes in a 4-0 win over St Mirren.

Van Bronckhorst recently backed the Turkish international to come good and may well give him an opportunity against the Dee.

The 21-year-old already has a Turkish league and cup double to his name at Besiktas.

Steven Davis

Northern Ireland international Davis has only started three times since the start of September – on from the beginning against Celtic, Napoli and Liverpool.

Could Dundee be the next team on that list?

The 37-year-old has played a bit-part role this season but played 90 minutes in the win over Queens in August.

Scott Wright

It feels inevitable the football gods would conspire to see a former Dee come back to haunt his old side.

Glen Kamara has already done that, scoring his first Rangers goal against his former employers.

Wright had a less impressive spell at Dens Park than Kamara but scored some memorable goals.

Often an impact sub, Wright has started just once since the end of August.

Adam Devine

Right-back Devine has been described as a prodigy in some outlets after impressing as deputy to skipper James Tavernier.

He played 90 minutes in victory over the Doonhamers in August and signed a new three-year contract last week.

That’s the only match Tavernier has missed this season, racking up 18 appearances already, so the Ibrox skipper could be given a breather.