COURIER OPINION: Dundee doesn’t need DCA drag queen hate

Hate will never achieve anything. It will not change minds, rather entrench positions and cause further division.

What we should all appreciate, welcome and encourage is healthy debate.

Sadly that was conspicuous only by its complete absence at the weekend as a show scheduled to take place at the DCA was cancelled following instances of online threats and homophobic abuse.

DCA bosses explained that “hateful and intimidatory behaviour” had resulted in the star act pencilled in for the Drag Queen Storytime event feeling “unsafe”.

It is a sorry state of affairs.

We like to think of ourselves as living in a free, progressive society.

But such societies only evolve and develop when diversity is allowed to thrive.

We are very sorry to say that today’s Drag Queen Storytime event was unable to go ahead because of the hateful and intimidatory behaviour of a small number of people online, which led to the performer feeling unsafe. (1/3) — DCA (@DCAdundee) December 3, 2022

Of course we can have disagreements and disputes, but they have to be handled in a mature manner.

Nobody should twist facts to suit their own bigoted narrative, nor to spread irrational fear.

Here’s hoping we see no repeat of such a shameful situation.