EWAN GURR: Is the British monarchy living on borrowed time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

EWAN GURR: Is the British monarchy living on borrowed time?

By Ewan Gurr
December 12 2022, 5.30pm Updated: December 12 2022, 6.06pm
Royals present and past attend Christmas Day church service in 2018.
Royals present and past attend Christmas Day church service in 2018.

We are now three months on from the death of Queen Elizabeth II – an individual whose reign lasted over seven decades making her both Britain’s longest-serving monarch as well as the longest-serving royal anywhere else.

However, these last few years have also been among the most turbulent in a British monarch’s history.

A dignified reign was besmirched by one son’s alleged paedophilia and the dissolution of a grandson and granddaughter-in-law’s royal status, then followed both by her husband’s demise as well as her own.

Three months ago, a reverent silence fell upon a nation as its citizens bade their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Even those opposed to the monarchy were restrained in expressions of hostility as streets were adorned by no shortage of well-wishers flanking the royal funeral cortege on its way back to London.

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in to Westminster Abbey, followed by the Royal Family. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

And Charles, whose less-than-personal life has long been a symbol of ill repute, has seen higher positive polling then he ever has following the passing of his mother.

Last Thursday, episode one of the new six-part Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, landed.

I can’t even bring myself to watch the trailer. I consider there are a multitude of ways I could better spend six hours than by re-subscribing to Netflix and entertaining this charade.

‘Harm has been done’

This is a couple who sought a more private life yet parade themselves in front of cameras and make money by betraying their own family.

The Herald columnist Rebecca McQuillan rightly asked: “In a country of foodbanks, who cares about the grievances of two multi-millionaires?”

As to whether this documentary will harm the monarchy itself is, I think, highly unlikely but harm has indeed been done to Harry and Meghan themselves.

They would be more harmful to the monarchy were they still a part of it.

Meghan and Harry have hit the headlines with Netflix documentary.

YouGov polling has shown that their popularity fell off a cliff-edge among Britons ahead of the documentary launch.

Harry, who had a popularity rating of +70 in 2018 is now at -26 and his wife Meghan, whose popularity stood at almost +40 is now situated at -39.

The only royal considered more loathsome is Prince Andrew.

A question worth asking is whether the British monarchy is living on borrowed time and what the temperature of feeling is in Dundee.

How does Dundee feel about royals?

In 2019, polling by UnHerd Britain revealed that, out of 632 UK constituencies, Dundee West and Dundee East are the 611th and 604th least royalist.

In response to the statement: “I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the royal family”, 14% in Dundee West and 19% in Dundee East respectively said they strongly agreed.

Fourteen per cent in Dundee West said they strongly disagreed, compared to 15% in Dundee East.

What this showed was that, in Dundee, sympathy was almost level with antipathy towards the monarchy.

King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort depart Dunfermline Abbey in October. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

However, there was another (or lack of) emotion at play – apathy. The highest response in both constituencies was “Neither” – 33% in Dundee West and 30% in Dundee East respectively defined themselves neither as proponents nor opponents of the monarchy.

Consequently, I suspect this could be the strongest asset the monarchy currently has going for it, because we must remember that “least royalist” does not necessarily mean “anti-monarchist”.

Nevertheless, if the purpose of a monarchy is to act as a focus for national identity, unity and pride as well as offering stability and continuity, can the British monarchy truly be described as a success?

This is a family which, from inarguable adultery to alleged paedophilia in recent history, has characterised dysfunction and rupture.

Fond as I was, and always will be, of Queen Elizabeth II and much as I will miss her Christmas address this year, I think she represented a form of nostalgia that is on its last legs and I do think their abolition will arrive – just not yet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented