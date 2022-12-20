KEVIN PRINGLE: From gender reform to independence, be thankful we can disagree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: From gender reform to independence, be thankful we can disagree

By Kevin Pringle
December 20 2022, 4.55pm Updated: December 21 2022, 10.13am
pro and anti-gender reform campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament.
Gender reform is a dividing line for democracy in Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

It’s the time of year for coming together, yet it seems our political rows have rarely been as fractious.

At Holyrood, we are in the eye of the storm over legislation to move to a controversial system of self-identification for transgender people seeking a gender recognition certificate.

Last week, trans activists prevented the screening of a film at Edinburgh University, Adult Human Female, which offers a sharp feminist perspective on the issue.

It concentrates on concerns about a clash between transgender ideology and the sex-based rights of women and girls.

image shows the writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "We disagree on a lot in this country, but we have much more to be thankful for."

I viewed it online and found it informative and persuasive, and in no way deserving of being banned (or, in contemporary parlance, cancelled).

Regardless of how they have chosen to vote, I’d hope that all MSPs would watch the film, even if they strongly disagree with it.

If you are confident in your arguments, there is no reason on earth not to listen to dissenting voices.

Independence is still a focus for democracy in Scotland

We end the year with Scotland’s constitutional future as high in the political agenda as it has ever been, and yet the issue is stuck.

Half a dozen polls in a row have put independence in the majority, and the Scottish Government was elected on a mandate last year to hold a referendum.

But Holyrood is not empowered to legislate for such a vote without Westminster consent, and the UK government is refusing to play ball in the hope that the issue will eventually go away.

Nicola Sturgeon issues a statement following the UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold a second independence referendum
Nicola Sturgeon issues a statement following the UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold a second independence referendum. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Conservative governments tried the same blocking tactics in the 1980 and 1990s in relation to devolution, which caused the demand for a Scottish parliament to grow and solidify.

The cause was ultimately won.

I can’t say when or exactly how, but I predict a similar trajectory resulting in an independent Scotland.

Brexit divisions linger, but is UK Government listening?

Let’s move onto Brexit, because that has weird and wonderful features all of its own.

On referendum day back in 2016, two of the UK’s constituent parts – England and Wales – voted narrowly to quit the EU.

man draped in EU flag shining his mobile phone's torch on a front page which reads 'Leave a light on for Scotland'.
Robert Hogg at a rally in Kirkcaldy to mark the UK’s exit from the European Union in January 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The other two – Scotland and Northern Ireland – chose more decisively to stay.

At the very least, that should have translated into the softest possible Brexit, including continued membership of the single European market.

And yet Tory prime ministers opted for a hard-boiled version of Brexit that is no good for anyone.

The ultimate irony is that public opinion south of the border has undergone a big shift, and is now consistently in favour of Britain being back in the EU.

The latest UK-wide poll of polls puts “in EU” support at 56%, with the “out” option trailing at 44%.

Unfortunately, it looks like being a long time away, if ever, before any UK government is willing to give a lead to this pro-European sentiment (or indeed before the EU is prepared to indulge Britain’s eccentric performance of the hokey cokey).

Scotland is a democracy, for better or worse

All these examples may point to certain defects in our democracy, including serious ones, which the aggro and abuse that passes for debate on social media make worse.

Alternatively, you might disagree with some or all of the observations above, but have other issues that get your goat.

In a sense, that’s the point.

Democracies, like families, come in all shapes and sizes and none of them are perfect.

But in Scotland we should bear in mind that even a bad democracy is better than no democracy at all.

women holding handmade placards which read 'I love my trans grandkids' and 'Cherish trans kids'.
Supporters of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (Scotland) outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

At different stages in the past, some people believed that dictatorial forms of government, whether of the right or the left, were preferable and more effective than liberal democracy.

How wrong they were.

The rules of the game that frame our right to free speech; the means by which we elect those who govern us and how we are governed; the effectiveness of the checks and balances in the system.

These should all be endlessly debated and continuously reviewed, on the basis that they can always be improved, as times and circumstances change.

But the most important thing is that we have them.

Russia and China: authoritarianism in action

A glance at other ways of ordering the affairs of state shows what the alternatives lead to.

For example, mistakes were undoubtedly made in dealing with the pandemic in Scotland and across the UK, and these will be examined by due processes of public inquiry.

Residents line up outside a pharmacy to purchase medicine in preparation for a possible wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in Beijing
Residents line up outside a pharmacy to purchase medicine in preparation for a possible wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in Beijing. Image: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan.

But whatever we got wrong as a democracy can be put into perspective by the scale of the authoritarian shambles imposed on its people by the Chinese regime.

From the most draconian control measures imaginable, China has now abandoned its “zero Covid” policy in favour of a free-for-all, amid inadequate vaccination and soaring infections.

And there will be zero openness about any of it.

In Russia, the catastrophe of its invasion of Ukraine is a function of the tyranny built up by Vladimir Putin.

We disagree on a lot in this country, but we have much more to be thankful for.

