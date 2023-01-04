KEZIA DUGDALE: Sunak – and Scotland – should accept childcare reform is the one thing Liz Truss got right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Sunak – and Scotland – should accept childcare reform is the one thing Liz Truss got right

By Kezia Dugdale
January 4 2023, 5.17pm
child playing with play items in a nursery setting.
Will Rishi Sunak scrap Liz Truss's childcare reforms? And what will that mean for families in Scotland? Image: Shutterstock.

A new year always brings a new set of political pledges from our leaders as they seek to reset their agenda and inject some hope into the year ahead.

It is also customary to “trail” bits of a speech before it’s officially delivered.

This can become an art form for spin doctors, who will divvy up what they consider to be the best lines from a 40 minute speech and place them all with different newspapers the day before it’s given.

Such a practice is the best hope they have of getting good headlines, but it can also go spectacularly wrong.

In a trail for a speech that Rishi Sunak will give shortly, we’re told the Prime Minister will acknowledge that the public are apprehensive about the year ahead.

the writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "There are still huge gaps in provision over the summer holidays and in wrap-around care for school aged children."

Apprehensive?

That’s an understatement equivalent to saying Pele was a decent football player or the Tay is a bit chilly at this time of the year.

I suspect that when other political leaders rise to their feet this week they’ll speak more frankly and recognise that the vast majority of us are worried sick about what lies ahead.

Do Sunak’s plans stretch to childcare reform?

We’ve long known that the cost of living crisis was going to endure throughout most of 2023.

Energy bills are expected to stay high.

Inflation will dip but not enough to see our food bills substantially fall.

Smiling Rishi Sunak walking through an audience of people applauding.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arriving to deliver his first major domestic speech of 2023 on Wednesday. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Wages will be frozen or at best rise only in line with inflation.

On top of all that associated worry, we must now fret too about the NHS.

Each day brings shocking new headlines about the state of emergency care, leaving us all to question whether if we needed help in a hurry we would get it in time.

It is of course the duty of our leaders to understand the mood of the nation, but they must offer prescriptions for it too.

The trails for the Prime Minister’s speech this week are littered with what he won’t do, while the big offer so far is a big increase in maths provision for English school kids.

One of the things he won’t now do, according to this speech, is deliver on the promises his predecessor Liz Truss made on childcare reform.

She promised a “big bang” policy, reforming the whole area with a view to getting more women economically active and reducing the cost.

That’s before the economy went pop under her watch and she had to resign.

Childcare reform challenges north of the border

Childcare is of course devolved to the Scottish Parliament, but big investment in England would lead to more money for Scotland, thanks to the Barnett formula.

It may also have encouraged our leaders here to be even bolder on the issue of affordable, flexible childcare north of the border.

Credit where it’s due, major investment in childcare has been made here in the past five years.

Nicola Sturgeon plays with children in a ball pit
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon plays with children in a ball pit during a visit to an Edinburgh childcare charity.

It is, however, heavily focused on three and four-year-olds with a bit of provision for the most disadvantaged two-year-olds.

There are still huge gaps in provision over the summer holidays and in wrap-around care for school aged children.

If we want more women – and it is still women who are the majority of primary carers – to return to work and bring in that extra revenue for their families and our public services through the tax system, then we need a universal system that is as affordable and as flexible as it possibly can be.

Politicians in search of a big idea this year to drive economic growth, create jobs and reduce the cost of living on families will struggle to find a better area to focus on than childcare reform.

I fear Rishi Sunak has already got his first foot into 2023 wrong by ditching the one thing Liz Truss got right.

