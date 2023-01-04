NHS Fife facing ‘unprecedented’ demand as staff battle ‘most challenging winter ever’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health chiefs have warned NHS Fife is facing “unprecedented pressure” as staff battle what is turning out to be their most challenging winter ever.

Board bosses are urging Fifers to use services wisely as staff struggle with demand.

They say increasing numbers of people are requiring hospital admission due to Covid-19 and flu, which is adding to strain on the system.

Two extended bank holiday weekends over Christmas and New Year also led to record attendances at the accident and emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Additional capacity not enough to meet demand

It comes amid claims that patients at some A&E departments in Scotland are facing “inhumane” conditions due to pressure on the system.

Janette Keenan, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, says earlier predictions the health board would face its most challenging winter ever have come true.

She said: “We expected that this winter would be as challenging as we have ever faced.

“Unfortunately, that is reflected in the pressures we are seeing at present, despite the additional capacity we have created across the system.

“Once again, our staff are working incredibly hard in hugely difficult circumstances.”

Ms Keenan says staff’s efforts to provide the best care despite the challenges are “hugely appreciated”.

She added: “We appreciate that patients are very often waiting longer to been seen at present.

“We’d like to thank people for their patience and provide the assurance that we are doing all we possibly can to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible, with those who are most unwell prioritised to be seen first.

Fifers urged to ‘do their part’

“Everyone can help healthcare services in Fife by playing their part – this means ensuring you get your Covid and flu vaccinations and knowing where to go for help should you need it.

“Our emergency department continues to be extremely busy and it remains vital that those with a life-threatening emergency ensure they call 999 so that they can be seen as quickly as possible.

“For those who need assessment but it’s not critical or life-threatening, please instead call NHS 24 on 111, day or night, where you will be redirected to the most appropriate service for your needs.”