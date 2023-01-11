KEZIA DUGDALE: Prince Harry Taliban comments were stupid and dangerous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Prince Harry Taliban comments were stupid and dangerous

By Kezia Dugdale
January 11 2023, 5.13pm
piles of copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
Prince Harry details his Taliban kill count in his memoir, Spare. Image: Shutterstock.

Anyone else feel like they’ve spent most of 2023 with Prince Harry? Wherever you look, whatever you listen to, he’s there. Talking about his book Spare.

I haven’t read it. But neither do I need to as every significant news line or note of interest was either trailed, broadcast in one of several interviews he did alongside the book’s publication or written up across the tabloid press.

You’ll not struggle to find an online list of the “25 things you need to know about Harry’s memoir”.

A combination of these factors means it will probably be both the most hotly anticipated book of 2023 and the least read.

I’m a big old bag of contractions when it comes to stories about the royal family and Harry in particular.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "there cannot  - without access to the Royal fund - be substantial money to support Prince Harry's own security as a key Taliban target."

On the one hand I think he’s incredibly brave and principled to have taken the stand he has against the media and the bias and racist abuse that his wife Meghan has faced.

He is also a symbol of what a post-Elizabethan monarchy might look like. More politically aware of the deep rooted inequality across the Kingdom, more in touch, diverse and inclusive.

On the other hand, he’s immature and over-indulged.

And his plan to take on and defeat the tabloid press by feeding it feels naive and counter-productive.

Taliban kill claims will follow Prince Harry

He was challenged on this by ITN’s Tom Bradby in one of the many exclusive interviews he did.

Prince Harry and Tom Bradby.

His reply was to say that the Netflix documentary and the book were the two things he was doing to look back, and that everything he did from here on in would be forward facing.

One aspect of the book that Prince Harry will take into his new future, whether he likes it or not, are the claims he has made about his Taliban kill count while serving in Afghanistan.

He’s in the newspapers again today complaining that the passage in the book has been overspun and that he wasn’t boasting about the number after days of negative publicity.

So I took the time to read the actual section, all 1,000 words of it.

It’s true, it’s not boastful.

Prince Harry in Afghanistan
Prince Harry wrote that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan. Image: John Stillwell/AP/Shutterstock.

And it’s a pretty interesting insight into a type of modern targeted combat which uses the acute capabilities of Apache helicopters, IT and video technology. Hence why he’s able to put a number on it with some confidence.

The question is why, with all that detailed explanation, he felt the need to tell us the number at all.

It serves zero purpose other than to increase Prince Harry’s standing as a Taliban target.

That’s nothing short of stupid, but it’s also deeply dangerous. Not just for him and his family but for everyone who supports and protects the work he undertakes.

Who will pay to protect Prince Harry from the Taliban?

Take the Invictus Games for example which is basically an Olympics for injured service personnel across the globe.

Prince Harry fist bumping a young girl in the crowd at the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry in the crowd at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in 2022. Image: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock.

It’s a brilliant initiative, which the Duke of Sussex has pioneered and built up over years.

It’s due to take place in Germany later this year and I suspect the projected security bill for that today is considerably higher than it was pre-Christmas.

The book and the TV documentary will have generated substantial income for his family.

It’s money which he needs to fight not one but three different court cases against different aspects of the UK media.

If he’s successful, the ramifications for the newspaper industry could be as big as the aftermath of Levenson and phone hacking.

If he loses, he could face financial dire straits.

Either way, there cannot  – without access to the Royal fund – be substantial money to support Prince Harry’s own security as a key Taliban target.

He either didn’t make the connection between that reality and revealing his kill count. Or he did.

Both are unforgivable.

And it begs the question: might despair have been a better title for his book?

