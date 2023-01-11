Dundee City Council likely to relocate popular flower and food festival to city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Flower and Food Festival could be relocated to the city centre as hopes of keeping it at Camperdown Park wither on the vine.

The council’s administration believe only a major revamp can save the loss-making festival which was held at the park north of the Kingsway ring road.

Opposition councillors raised concerns about the proposed move and suggested that communities around the park would again lose out economically to the waterfront redevelopment.

The 31st Dundee Flower and Food Festival in 2019 had losses of more than £50,000.

The decision, taken at the council’s neighbourhood services committee, was challenged by a Liberal Democrat group amendment.

They asked council officers to instead consider ways of keeping the event at the park and help finance it through gaining commercial sponsorship.

The amendment was defeated 15 votes to 14.

The event was cancelled during the pandemic and held online last year.

The SNP majority explained why they think the event should be “updated” for 2024.

‘Spill over effect’

SNP council leader, John Alexander said: “If you can imagine 20,000 people attending an event, for example, within the city centre.

“The spill over effect and the benefit into the local economy, very directly, is going to be tenfold that of hosting it in Camperdown Park.”

SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn, added: “Having it at Camperdown has very little impact on the local economy. Mostly people who live and work in Dundee go to it.

“The numbers coming from outside the city, are often not really great enough to have that massive impact. But in a central location, hopefully we might find a good location for this, whether it be inside or outside.

“We could drive the local economy with small businesses, especially through these difficult times.”

‘Waterfront fixation’

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strathmartine, Daniel Coleman, said: “For me, this is another example of the fixation of holding events at the waterfront and not north of the Kingsway.

“Dundee exists outside the waterfront. I’m not anti-waterfront development. It’s fantastic.

“But it cannot be to the detriment of the rest of the city – a sentiment echoed to me by many constituents on a frequent basis. ”

‘A remaining highlight’

Labour councillor for Maryfield, Georgia Cruickshank said: “Fireworks – cancelled. Christmas Light Night – crossed off the calendar. Easter Fun Day – gone.

“The Flower and Food Festival is one of the last remaining highlights of the public events calendar.

“So, it’s more important than ever that it be saved in some shape or form.”

Council leader, John Alexander responded: “Firstly, I don’t recall Labour amendments to save or increase funding for some of the things you’ve mentioned – some of them, not all of them.

“So, I think it’s a little bit rich to pontificate on something that you didn’t necessarily defend or bolster yourself.”

‘A wing and a prayer’

West End, Liberal Democrat councillor, Fraser Macpherson raised questions about the council’s report on the festival and said he was “disappointed with it.”

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan said: “As Bailie Macpherson says, the paper’s a bit slim on you know: ‘Let’s just do it in the moment and move on.’

“We’ve a wing and a prayer that we’re going to bring back something equally as good or otherwise.

“I think we do need to consider things north of the Kingsway.”