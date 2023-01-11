Dundee City Council likely to relocate popular flower and food festival to city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council likely to relocate popular flower and food festival to city centre

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 11 2023, 5.44pm Updated: January 12 2023, 7.18am
Children of Menzieshill Nursery with their prize winning model forest at Dundee Flower and Food festival. Friday, 6th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Children of Menzieshill Nursery with their prize winning model forest at Dundee Flower and Food festival. Friday, 6th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Dundee Flower and Food Festival could be relocated to the city centre as hopes of keeping it at Camperdown Park wither on the vine.

The council’s administration believe only a major revamp can save the loss-making festival which was held at the park north of the Kingsway ring road.

Opposition councillors raised concerns about the proposed move and suggested that communities around the park would again lose out economically to the waterfront redevelopment.

The 31st Dundee Flower and Food Festival in 2019 had losses of more than £50,000.

The decision, taken at the council’s neighbourhood services committee, was challenged by a Liberal Democrat group amendment.

They asked council officers to instead consider ways of keeping the event at the park and help finance it through gaining commercial sponsorship.

The amendment was defeated 15 votes to 14.

The event was cancelled during the pandemic and held online last year.

The SNP majority explained why they think the event should be “updated” for 2024.

‘Spill over effect’

SNP council leader, John Alexander said: “If you can imagine 20,000 people attending an event, for example, within the city centre.

“The spill over effect and the benefit into the local economy, very directly, is going to be tenfold that of hosting it in Camperdown Park.”

SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn, added: “Having it at Camperdown has very little impact on the local economy. Mostly people who live and work in Dundee go to it.

“The numbers coming from outside the city, are often not really great enough to have that massive impact. But in a central location, hopefully we might find a good location for this, whether it be inside or outside.

“We could drive the local economy with small businesses, especially through these difficult times.”

SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn Image: Dougie Nicolson, DC Thomson.

‘Waterfront fixation’

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strathmartine, Daniel Coleman, said: “For me, this is another example of the fixation of holding events at the waterfront and not north of the Kingsway.

“Dundee exists outside the waterfront. I’m not anti-waterfront development. It’s fantastic.

“But it cannot be to the detriment of the rest of the city – a sentiment echoed to me by many constituents on a frequent basis. ”

Councillor Daniel Coleman. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

‘A remaining highlight’

Labour councillor for Maryfield, Georgia Cruickshank said: “Fireworks – cancelled. Christmas Light Night – crossed off the calendar. Easter Fun Day – gone.

“The Flower and Food Festival is one of the last remaining highlights of the public events calendar.

“So, it’s more important than ever that it be saved in some shape or form.”

Council leader, John Alexander responded: “Firstly, I don’t recall Labour amendments to save or increase funding for some of the things you’ve mentioned – some of them, not all of them.

“So, I think it’s a little bit rich to pontificate on something that you didn’t necessarily defend or bolster yourself.”

‘A wing and a prayer’

West End, Liberal Democrat councillor, Fraser Macpherson raised questions about the council’s report on the festival and said he was “disappointed with it.”

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan said: “As Bailie Macpherson says, the paper’s a bit slim on you know: ‘Let’s just do it in the moment and move on.’

“We’ve a wing and a prayer that we’re going to bring back something equally as good or otherwise.

“I think we do need to consider things north of the Kingsway.”

