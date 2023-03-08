MARTEL MAXWELL: My old pal Jay Blades isn’t just famous – like David Jason, he’s one of the good guys too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My old pal Jay Blades isn’t just famous – like David Jason, he’s one of the good guys too

By Martel Maxwell
March 8 2023, 12.06pm
Marrtel Maxwell in two photographs with Jay Blades and David Jason
Only Fools and Horses star David Jason was among the celebrities who joined Martel to celebrate Jay Blades' big day.

When a friend invited me to attend his university ceremony I didn’t think twice.

He was being named New Buckingham University’s first ever chancellor – a huge achievement – and I was touched to be on the guest list.

It meant a bus to London, then a tram to Heathrow and a cab to Wycombe’s Swan Theatre, but some things are worth the trek.

I arrived with just minutes to spare before the ceremony started. And as I walked in, I saw a familiar face to my left. So familiar, it might have been a family member.

But no, it was Mary Berry.

And she was talking to Dame Judi Dench.

the writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: “As I looked at Del Boy through the phone camera lens, he raised an eyebrow and said: 'I’ve been watching you already this morning'.”

So far, so surreal. It felt like one of those dreams where random famous people pop up for no reason.

But it might all start to make sense when I tell you the pal being celebrated was Jay Blades.

Jay Blades is an example for us all

You maybe know him from BBC1’s The Repair Shop, the show which has made him a household name.

I met him before that, when Jay was new to telly with a role on Money For Nothing.

He visited our home and took away a couple of old objects (a pig trough and a saggy chair). He gave them to artisans, who transformed them and sold them on with the profits going to a charity of my choice.

Jay Blades and Sarah Peterson.
Money for Nothing presenter Jay Blades with designer Sarah Peterson, who works out of the Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre, near Errol.

At the time, Jay Blades wasn’t famous at all but I thought he was wonderful. My whole family did. There was just something special about him.

It was only after watching a documentary he made recently, called Learning To Read At 51, that I realised how special he truly was.

Jay was barely able to read for his whole life. I guess he covered it up with his heightened social skills.

The programme delved into his upbringing – not the easiest – by his mother on a council estate in Hackney.

He left school with no qualifications and a reputation for being a great fighter and not much else.

Jay Blades holding up cards with the letters a, b and c.
Jay Blades has spoken about learning to read in later life. Image: Ben Gregory King.

For anyone to be asked to be the inaugural chancellor of a university is an honour.

For Jay, it is a feat of self-belief and an illustration of the importance of never giving up.

Jay Blades wasn’t the only famous face

At the drinks reception afterwards, I spotted another famous face.

He was being crowded by Jay’s old pals taking selfies, so it was hard to see him at first.

But it’s hard to mistake the one and only Sir David Jason.

My heart skipped a beat.

On any given day, you can bet Only Fools And Horses on Sky on UK Gold is better than pretty much anything else is on offer, and I often find myself watching it with the boys.

I offered to take a picture for one man trying to contort his body for a selfie.

And as I looked at Del Boy through the phone camera lens, he raised an eyebrow and said: “I’ve been watching you already this morning”.

I did a comedy look over my shoulder before I realised he was speaking to me.

Turns out he’d been watching Homes Under The Hammer, and that knowledge will forever make my day.

Celebrity is a funny old concept. Jay Blades, Sir David and Dames Judi and Mary are undoubtedly famous, but none of that would matter if they weren’t good people.

As the saying goes though (and if it doesn’t, it should) good people attract good people.

And that’s why so many good people were there to celebrate with one of the very best.

