JIM SPENCE: Jail is the only appropriate sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Jail is the only appropriate sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl

Sean Hogg should have been jailed for raping a 13-year-old girl, writes Jim Spence. His community service sentence is an insult to justice.

Sean Hogg's rape sentence has sparked an outcry. Image: Vic Rodrick.
By Jim Spence

We no longer have hanging judges in Scotland.

Instead we have judges who should hang their heads in shame.

When a man who rapes a 13-year-old girl is handed a community payback order instead of a jail sentence then Scots Law – once supposedly the envy of the world – has instead become a worldwide laughing stock.

Sean Hogg, now 21, was 17 when he raped a 13-year-old girl in a park at Dalkeith on various occasions in 2018.

At the High Court in Glasgow the judge, Lord Lake, said: “This offence, if committed by an adult over 25, would attract a sentence of four or five years.”

He went on: “I don’t consider that appropriate and don’t intend to send you to prison. You are a first offender with no previous history of prison – you are 21 and were 17 at the time.

“Prison does not lead me to believe this will contribute to your rehabilitation.”

But prison isn’t just about rehabilitation.

It’s also there to punish, and crucially as the French say, “pour encourager les autres”.

Prison is there to deter, to warn, to send a message, to those who might contemplate carrying out such a despicable crime, as Hogg did on a 13-year-old girl.

Sean Hogg did not get a jail sentence, despite being convicted of the rape of a 13 year-old girl. Image: Vic Rodrick.

This joke of a sentence sends a message alright; that women and girls are fair game for men aged below 25 with rape on their mind, because the consequences of violating a young girl or woman and leaving them traumatised for the rest of their lives will be picking up litter for six weeks as payback.

Rape sentence is ‘extraordinary’

The supposed punishment has been condemned by many, including Rape Crisis Scotland.

The key issue here is around the guidelines for sentencing under-25s introduced in Scotland in January 2022.

They made rehabilitation, rather than punishment, a primary consideration, recommending an “individualistic approach” which takes into account the life experience of the accused.

This may have been well meaning. But the law of unintended consequences surely applies here.

Sean Hogg was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

I’m sure the Scottish Sentencing Council, which recommended this “individualistic approach” to under 25’s wanted to be seen to be fair and enlightened.

They surely couldn’t have intended that one of the most serious crimes in the land would attract the sort of punishment you might expect for breaking a shop window, while also treating the victim with contempt

A leading King’s Counsel Tommy Ross KC said the 270-hour community sentence was “very unusual”

Mr Ross, who has worked on major cases, told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme he had never known a case like it.

He said “it is an extraordinary sentence,” adding: “I have been working in the High Court for around 20 years and I have never seen anybody avoid prison for rape until yesterday.”

Sentence must match the crime of rape

At the root of this insult to victims is the idea of assessing how much of a bearing a young person’s maturity has on their culpability for a crime.

Issues like childhood trauma are to be factored into a court’s decision.

That might be well and good when it comes to minor crimes. But repellent crimes, such as rape, cannot be treated in the same way as common or garden offences like vandalism or theft.

On the one hand we’re expected to buy the idea that in some folk the brain doesn’t fully mature until the age of 25, while allowing 16-year-olds to vote, marry, be parents, pay tax, and play a full part in all aspects of life.

Yet on the other hand, we’re supposed to accept that these young people should be treated differently by the law when it comes to the most heinous of crimes.

I’ll be astonished if the Crown doesn’t appeal this insult to justice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government
BILL BOWMAN: External investigators must probe Olympia pool scandal
COURIER OPINION: Dundee textiles firm's collapse show pressures businesses are facing
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abortion clinic protests are harassment, pure and simple
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
EMMA DUNCAN: I was lucky enough to see Paul O'Grady in one of his…
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Gwyneth Paltrow won’t survive bizarre ski trial with reputation intact

Most Read

1
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
9
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…

More from The Courier

Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented