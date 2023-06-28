MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to remember

Martel joined showbiz pals like Fred MacAulay and Brian Cox for a celebration of our everyday heroes at the Pride of Scotland awards.

comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell at the Pride of Scotland Awards.
By Martel Maxwell

You know you’re at a Scottish awards ceremony when the Outstanding Bravery medal goes to a 4ft 11ins grandmother, who wrestled an armed robber to the ground in her newsagent shop then sat on him until the police arrived.

Welcome to the annual Pride of Scotland awards, where ‘ordinary’ people are rewarded for extraordinary acts.

Except, like have-a-go-granny Roseann Gibson, there’s nothing ordinary about them.

Some of the winners were children, who had shown unbelievable resilience in the face of adversity.

Then there were the parents, who had not only helped their child through illness but had set up charities, tirelessly raising funds to make a difference to the lives of thousands of others.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "Believe it or not, I may even have seen a tear in the eye of the formidable Logan Roy."

I could write a column about each one.

But during a lull between awards, I asked the man sitting next to me what brought him to the ceremony.

I wasn’t expecting his reply.

“Well,” Duncan Stevenson told me, “I died seven times in a helicopter that rescued me after I had a heart attack while walking at Loch Tay.

“If it wasn’t for the charity air ambulance and the men who got me to Ninewells, I wouldn’t be alive today.”

Survivor’s story moved us to tears

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) has been saving lives like Duncan’s for the past 10 years.

Duncan Stevenson.

Its pilots and paramedics pick up casualties up from mountains and all sorts of places where road ambulances cannot reach.

Yet the Perth-based charity is funded entirely by donations, with no help from the government or NHS.

Duncan, 57, suffered a cardiac arrest within minutes of take-off. Paramedics carried out CPR and used a defibrillator to revive him, then had to resuscitate him a further six times during the flight to hospital.

Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions meant the paramedics were working to keep him alive on a constantly shifting platform as the pilot navigated through a snow storm in poor visibility.

One of his rescuers told the audience it was extraordinary enough for someone to ‘die’ once and be brought back to life. For Duncan to be there to tell his story was scarcely believable.

Yellow Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance aircraft in a grey sky.
Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance relies on public donations. image: SCAA.

He was at the awards as a surprise guest, brought on as the paramedics were receiving the Emergency Services award.

Hosts Sanjeev Kohli and Elaine C Smith regaled the audience with the remarkable story, before revealing the survivor was there to say thank you in person.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Pride of Scotland – and Dundee

Fred MacAulay had welled up. Irvine Welsh may have had “something in his eye” and Graeme Souness – who finally got a seat after obliging dozens of selfie requests (my own included) – was clearly moved.

Martel Maxwell in party dress with former footballer Graeme Souness. The pair are posing for the camera in a busy function room at the Pride of Scotland awards, surrounded by tables and fellow guests.
Martel Maxwell and Graeme Souness at the Pride of Scotland awards.

Believe it or not, I may even have seen a tear in the eye of the formidable Logan Roy.

Dundee’s own Brian Cox – whose selfie queue was even bigger than Souness’ – was also in attendance at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms to present an award.

He has been a famous actor for decades. But after landing the role of media magnate Logan Roy in Succession, his stardom has gone stratospheric.

I first met him almost 20 years ago in New York and most recently at the opening of the V&A Dundee.

Actor Brian Cox in dark jacket and baseball cap at the opening of the V&A Dundee museum.
Brian Cox, aka Succession’s Logan Roy, at the V&A Dundee.

“Brian,” I said: “You were famous when last we met but now… I mean…”

“Darling,” he replied: “I’m a cultural icon.”

(There may have been an expletive in there – but not a trace of grandiosity, just the full Logan Roy swagger and swing.)

“Ah,” I responded: “But you’re still from Dundee.”

“That’s right,” he said with a glint in his eye: “I’m still from Dundee.”

A perfect sentiment to end a night that celebrates the people and things that matter most of all.

