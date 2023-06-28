Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023

High School of Dundee leavers enjoyed a night to remember in St Andrews.

The school’s departing pupils had their prom in the famous Old Course Hotel on Tuesday evening.

They dressed up to the nines for the occasion, a final celebration with their peers before they make their own separate ways in the world.

The High School of Dundee prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

High School of Dundee prom 2023

All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.