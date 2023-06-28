Schools Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023 Photographs from the big night at the Old Course Hotel. Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4514467/high-school-of-dundee-prom-2023/ Copy Link High School of Dundee leavers enjoyed a night to remember in St Andrews. The school’s departing pupils had their prom in the famous Old Course Hotel on Tuesday evening. They dressed up to the nines for the occasion, a final celebration with their peers before they make their own separate ways in the world. The High School of Dundee prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. High School of Dundee prom 2023 All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Some of the boys arriving. And some of the girls. A smile for the camera. Reunited with friends. Catching up on the chat. William Ramsay (left) and Zac Neser. Making their arrival. Excitement for the ball. There were plenty of laughs. Seated for dinner. Exchanging news before the ball begins. Looking forward to the evening. From left Roxy Hill, Phoebe Jennings and Bella Porter. Hannah Mackland (left) and Kirsty Bett. From left Alastair Leonard, Mairi Robertson and Andrew Loveday. From left David Cargill, Kate Dalglish, Hannah Marnie, Lewis Simpson, Olivia Patrick, Rish Abhakkula, Harriet Vincent, Archie MacDonald, Emma Gilchrist, Alistair Clark and Grace Berry. From left David Cargill, Rish Abhakkula, Lewis Simpson, Archie MacDonald and Alistair Clark. Picture time before the evening starts. From left Grace Berry, Hannah Marnie, Emma Gilchrist, Olivia Patrick, Harriet Vincent and Kate Dalglish. From left Daniella Bruce, Cassie Greig and Parisa Iarahim. From left Izzy McDonald, Helen Olver and Alix Saddler. From left Lucy Clarke, Milly Houstoun, Corinna Rodger, Alex Bayne and Kirsty Bett. Checking the table seating plan. Time for a picture. Smiles and jokes. William Ramsay. Classmates and friends. A chance to meet up before school ends. Teachers joined the fun.