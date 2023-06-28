Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023

Photographs from the big night at the Old Course Hotel.

Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
By Cheryl Peebles

High School of Dundee leavers enjoyed a night to remember in St Andrews.

The school’s departing pupils had their prom in the famous Old Course Hotel on Tuesday evening.

They dressed up to the nines for the occasion, a final celebration with their peers before they make their own separate ways in the world.

The High School of Dundee prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

High School of Dundee prom 2023

All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Some of the boys arriving.
And some of the girls.
A smile for the camera.
Reunited with friends.
Catching up on the chat.
William Ramsay (left) and Zac Neser.
Making their arrival.
Excitement for the ball.
There were plenty of laughs.
Seated for dinner.
Exchanging news before the ball begins.
Looking forward to the evening.
From left Roxy Hill, Phoebe Jennings and Bella Porter.
Hannah Mackland (left) and Kirsty Bett.
From left Alastair Leonard, Mairi Robertson and Andrew Loveday.
From left David Cargill, Kate Dalglish, Hannah Marnie, Lewis Simpson, Olivia Patrick, Rish Abhakkula, Harriet Vincent, Archie MacDonald, Emma Gilchrist, Alistair Clark and Grace Berry.
From left David Cargill, Rish Abhakkula, Lewis Simpson, Archie MacDonald and Alistair Clark.
Picture time before the evening starts.
From left Grace Berry, Hannah Marnie, Emma Gilchrist, Olivia Patrick, Harriet Vincent and Kate Dalglish.
From left Daniella Bruce, Cassie Greig and Parisa Iarahim.
From left Izzy McDonald, Helen Olver and Alix Saddler.
From left Lucy Clarke, Milly Houstoun, Corinna Rodger, Alex Bayne and Kirsty Bett.
Checking the table seating plan.
Time for a picture.
Smiles and jokes.
William Ramsay.
Classmates and friends.
A chance to meet up before school ends.
Teachers joined the fun.

More from The Courier

comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…
General view of the Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry
Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views
Leavers got together for their ball in St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for 'starved' Dundee audience