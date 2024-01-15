ANDREW BATCHELOR: Abertay’s Indian partnership could be just the start for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Abertay’s Indian partnership could be just the start for Dundee

The university's new gaming partnership with École Intuit Lab in Mumbai is helping to build Dundee's burgeoning global reputation for tech innovation.

To go with story by Isla Glen. Abertay University has signed a partnership agreement with a leading provider of video games design education in India. The agreement with ?cole Intuit Lab contains a commitment to work towards collaborative research and development and innovation for the video games industries in Dundee and Mumbai, as well as joint degree programmes, student articulation, and cultural exchange opportunities. Picture shows; Representatives from Abertay University and ?cole Intuit Lab. India. Supplied by Abertay University Date; 11/01/2024
To go with story by Isla Glen. Abertay University has signed a partnership agreement with a leading provider of video games design education in India. The agreement with ?cole Intuit Lab contains a commitment to work towards collaborative research and development and innovation for the video games industries in Dundee and Mumbai, as well as joint degree programmes, student articulation, and cultural exchange opportunities. Picture shows; Representatives from Abertay University and ?cole Intuit Lab. India. Supplied by Abertay University Date; 11/01/2024
By Andrew Batchelor

One of the biggest things that Dundee has benefited from in the past few years is more recognition when it comes to its incredible industries.

I was delighted to hear the news that Abertay University has announced a new partnership with the École Intuit Lab in Mumbai in India.

This new partnership, which Abertay states will aim to build an innovative and academic relationship, contains “a commitment to work towards collaborative research and innovation for the video games industries in Dundee and Mumbai”.

This is a pretty big deal. Dundee is spreading its wings with the things it is so experienced at.

It brings the opportunity for more investment and learning opportunities for people studying in both cities, and it builds Dundee’s profile to an even greater level.

Representatives from Abertay University and École Intuit Lab. India. Supplied by Abertay University

Abertay is a fantastic institution which has helped spearhead Dundee’s video game industry to the next level, and to see the university stretch its arms to build new partnerships with institutions from major cities like Mumbai shows that no matter the size of our city, Dundee has the ambition to show the world that we are not limited by size.

Chance for city to grow

I don’t believe it should stop there though. We should be ambitious, bold and daring.

I believe Dundee should be building more relationships with other institutions in other major cities around the world as it offers the chance for the city to grow its economy and status as an international hub for technological growth.

I always look back at Dundee’s feature in the Cognizant’s Cities of the Future list and look at the other places and see how they compare with Dundee.

Dundee featured for its reputation as a tech-led city fuelled by the video gaming industry, the biomedical and life sciences, along with its comic book industry too.

One city that was featured on that list was Toronto in Canada. Just like Dundee, Toronto is a growing tech city and they are aiming to grow their video gaming and esports sector. They also aspire to build a new esports arena as well, just like us.

I am off to Toronto in September, so it will be very interesting to see how it differs to Dundee, with the exception of size of course!

Another on the list is Sao Paulo in Brazil, which has an École Intuit Lab of its own.

They, like Dundee, are a growing leader in scientific research, something which Dundee University does so very well.

I think if we build bridges to other major cities around the world, like Toronto and Sao Paulo, it brings more exciting partnerships between this wee city of ours and major global metropolises.

We shouldn’t be limited to our ambition because of our size, we should seize the opportunity of what we have – because it is very huge.