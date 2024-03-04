NADIA EL-NAKLA: I’m a victim of far-right abuse – Rishi Sunak’s MPs are part of the problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I’m a victim of far-right abuse – Rishi Sunak’s MPs are part of the problem

"For the prime minister to suggest Britain is always on the right side of history is, to put it mildly, disingenuous."

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
Dundee West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla.
Nadia El-Nakla By Nadia El-Nakla

Saturday morning. The day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech on protecting democracy. I have woken up angry and bewildered.

As a Muslim, Scottish-Palestinian, born and raised in Dundee, it is MPs in the prime minister’s party that have directed hate towards me and Muslims across the UK.

There is no doubt that the comments from Lee Anderson and Suella Braverman were Islamophobic, yet despite repeated questioning Rishi Sunak has refused to call it out for what it is.

Instead his focus seemed to be small groups of Islamists. I would have liked to know who he was referring to, as all of us have a responsibility to tackle hate and extremism in every form it exists.

‘I receive vile, diatribes of abuse weekly from the far-right’

I didn’t feel the speech encouraged inclusion and that it was in anyway related to my safety and wellbeing in the UK.

For me, it feels personal on many levels.

Firstly, I receive vile, diatribes of abuse weekly from the far-right. Threatening, hate filled, nasty, often with misogyny and even threats of sexual violence.

I did not feel that these groups were being addressed by the prime minister on Friday evening. We know who these right wing groups are and we know the platforms they have.

Nadia El-Nakla with her husband, Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla.

Secondly, for the prime minister to suggest Britain is always on the right side of history is, to put it mildly, disingenuous.

I would suggest that the UK has, and continues to be, on completely the wrong side of history as it refuses to back an immediate ceasefire, despite tens of thousands of innocent women and children being killed in Gaza.

Thirdly, I have been to Palestinian protests in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh. I have only seen peaceful protests, and if there is any hatred then I have every confidence in Police Scotland to deal with such incidents.

People are rightly angry at the situation that has unfolded in Gaza because we are witnessing the massacre and collective punishment of over 2 million people.

‘Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy’

The comments from senior Israeli government ministers are tantamount to ethnic cleansing, and the International Court of Justice is quite literally investigating Israel for genocide – we should all collectively be angry about it.

The people of Gaza are being starved, while trucks filled with food sit only a few kilometres away.

The UN has called Gaza a graveyard for children. The UK Government stays silent and continues to send arms to Israel. People in the UK have a right to object to this stance, through peaceful and democratic protests.

Peaceful protest is the very cornerstone of our democracy. The prime minister shouldn’t be blaming peaceful protestors for his own policy failures that have seen him and his party stoke the culture wars for cheap political gain. All at the expense of societal cohesion.

The prime minister and his party, once again, have shown that they are out of touch with the people of Scotland.

His speech on Friday was a reminder of the division the Tories seem to revel in. The sooner we have an election and can remove them from Government, the better.

Nadia El-Nakla is a councillor for Dundee’s West End and lives in the city with her husband, the First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf. 

