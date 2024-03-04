Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident

A patient has been taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called to an incident in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were called to Crofthead, just yards from High Street, just after noon.

Locals described hearing sirens and seeing an air ambulance flying over the town.

One resident said: “I was in my garden when I heard a lot of sirens passing my house heading towards the town centre.

“Shortly after I saw the air ambulance flying overhead.

Air ambulance and road ambulance sent to Kirriemuir incident

“I’m not sure where it went, though, and it flew back over a short time later.

“I was also told that several police officers went into Crofthead just off the square in the centre of the town.”

Police Scotland said it had been called to a concern for a person but could not provide any further details.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.11pm to attend an incident on Crofthead, Kirriemuir.

“An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”