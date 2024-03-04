Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident

Emergency services were called to the town centre just after noon on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Air ambulance called to Kirriemuir
Crofthead, Kirriemuir. Image: Google Maps

A patient has been taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called to an incident in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were called to Crofthead, just yards from High Street, just after noon.

Locals described hearing sirens and seeing an air ambulance flying over the town.

One resident said: “I was in my garden when I heard a lot of sirens passing my house heading towards the town centre.

“Shortly after I saw the air ambulance flying overhead.

Air ambulance and road ambulance sent to Kirriemuir incident

“I’m not sure where it went, though, and it flew back over a short time later.

“I was also told that several police officers went into Crofthead just off the square in the centre of the town.”

Police Scotland said it had been called to a concern for a person but could not provide any further details.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.11pm to attend an incident on Crofthead, Kirriemuir.

“An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

