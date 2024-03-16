REBECCA BAIRD: The experts have spoken – now let me Google my weird symptoms in peace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: The experts have spoken – now let me Google my weird symptoms in peace

New research has shown that online searches could help when it comes to diagnosing ovarian cancer early on.

Search engine data could one day be used as a diagnostic tool. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“Stop picking at it, you’ll make it worse.”

I must have heard this at least once a week throughout my childhood.

Whether it was a sore loose tooth, an itchy scab healing over a skinned knee, or a midsummer midge bite gone crusty, I was never one for leaving pain alone.

You’d think I’d grow out of it, but as the internet grew alongside me, search engines gave me a whole host of new possible pains to poke and prod at.

These are, of course, the hypothetical health conditions and maybe maladies that afflict any minor hypochondriac with Wi-Fi access.

Over the years, and with the help of Dr Google, I’ve diagnosed myself with brain tumours (migraines), arrhythmia (three shots of espresso in one afternoon) and deep vein thrombosis (calf cramps).

Now, like my long-suffering friends, partner, parents and GPs, you might wish to tell me to ‘step away from the search engine’.

It’s accepted wisdom that Googling your symptoms will only solidify the idea that no, this is not a tension headache and yes, I am in fact going to die tonight.

So we’re generally encouraged to spare ourselves the anxiety of the WebMD deep dive.

Research rules in favour of symptom search

However, vindicating new research from Imperial College London has revealed that Google search data could help identify cases of ovarian cancer months ahead of GP referrals.

The study of 235 women over 18 months found that many were looking up symptoms such as weight loss and bladder problems almost a year (360 days) before being referred to cancer specialists.

And that data scientists were able to identify “different symptom patterns” between the searches of those who did and didn’t have cancer.

Infographic showing the signs of ovarian cancer.
This is huge news for those at risk of ovarian cancer, because even though it is the sixth most common cancer in the UK, there is not currently a routine screening process for it.

So it’s hoped that larger studies could use the search engine data of those looking up their symptoms to help with early detection of the disease.

The upshot of this is that Googling your symptoms might contribute to saving someone else’s life – not just your own.

But it also invites a wider conversation about self-diagnosis, and the role it can play in our obviously ailing healthcare system.

Self-diagnosis: Doctors’ friend or foe?

Despite my paranoid tendencies, I’ve flip flopped between advocating for self-diagnosis and eyeing it sceptically.

In an ideal world, any health complaints would be firstly believed, secondly investigated and thirdly documented in detail by frontline healthcare workers.

And as grateful as I am for our NHS, we all know that this simply doesn’t happen across the board; particularly when it comes to women’s health.

No one can know a body as well as the person living in it.

And now that the entirety of human knowledge can be accessed at the tap of a finger, I see absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be researching our own symptoms if we believe something is wrong.

But obviously it’s important to be discerning about your sources online.

Self-diagnosis becomes dangerous when a simple search leads to endless scrolling, stressing yourself out and creating an algorithmic echo chamber which tells you over and over that you definitely have a certain condition or illness.

I know, I’ve been there. It’s not conducive to feeling better, I’ll tell you that much.

And according to Dr Jennifer Katzenstein, co-director of the Centre For Behavioural Health at John Hopkins, this can be especially harmful to children or teenagers, who may be inclined to pathologize perfectly typical experiences after relating to the symptoms of certain mental conditions.

The truth is, if you’re worried about something, whether physical or mental health related, then visiting a healthcare professional is the essential next step.

The internet can help you show up informed, but generally, diagnosis and treatment should be left to the experts.

Ruling out illness is not a waste of GPs’ time

Still, even if the conclusion reached by the patient is ultimately incorrect, surely their own research process can only help the diagnosing clinician.

GPs and patients should be working together to find a diagnosis. Image: Shutterstock.

Especially in light of the new research, self-diagnosis should be treated as a valid preliminary tool for formal diagnosis.

Worst case scenario, someone walks into a GP’s office with a self-diagnosis and nothing medically wrong.

To me, spending 10 minutes to reassure someone they are OK is always better than having to say: “I wish we’d caught this sooner.”

And as a self-confessed hypochondriac, I feel the need to reiterate that I don’t actually want anything to be wrong with me.

My own habit of symptom Googling may be part doom-mongering, but it’s mostly an attempt to reassure myself that I’m fine.

Either way, it’s my way of gathering information about what’s going on with my body.

And it’s worth the risk of wasting time – my own, or my GP’s – if it means that when the Big Bad comes for me, I’m 360 days ahead.

So for now, leave me and my chronic case of compulsive symptom Googling in peace.

Conversation