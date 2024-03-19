JIM SPENCE: Scottish devolution – success or failure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Scottish devolution – success or failure?

Devolution is throttling local government and with it the chance to change things for the better.

Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, alongside Henry McLeish (left), during celebrations for Scottish Parliament opening in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, alongside Henry McLeish (left), during celebrations for Scottish Parliament opening in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
By Jim Spence

Has devolution been a success or a failure?

Would you vote for a Scottish Parliament tomorrow if you were asked again?

Is it time to return real power to the people and go back to something like the old regional authorities – or give local councils increased powers?

Our local councils are being emasculated by the parliament in Edinburgh which, unlike local authorities, seems increasingly out of touch with local issues and the people who elect them and pay their taxes.

I don’t think I’m alone in feeling a growing sense of disappointment with what Holyrood is delivering and how centralised and distant it is from the daily concerns of swathes of its citizens in the cities, towns and villages of Scotland.

I wonder if Holyrood lost its way

Last week I met Sheena Wellington at the V&A tapestry exhibition; a superb showcase of Dundee’s history of industry, sport, art, media, music and all the others elements which have made the city great.

Sheena, one of Scotland’s finest traditional singers, performed the Robert Burns song A Man’s A Man For A’ That, at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

We enjoyed reflecting on the skills of those who’d stitched the works together while taking a trip down memory lane at the historical picture of Dundee which the work showcases.

I couldn’t help but reflect that the City of Discovery, like other areas of Scotland, had more say in its running and day-to-day affairs in the times reflected in those tapestries.

Twenty five years on, I wonder if our parliament lost its way.

Sheena Wellington. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For some folk Holyrood satisfied the desire for more control over our own affairs, while for others it was a merely a stepping stone to independence.

But a key element, for me, is that it has grasped far too much power to its own bosom at the expense of everyone else in the land.

The centralisation of power by the Scottish Parliament has been described by James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University, as “far greater than the levels witnessed in the Thatcher years”.

Previous calls from groups who feel that Holyrood is strangling the life out of local government have been ignored by a power-hungry coalition of nationalists and greens in Edinburgh.

Hollow idea

Suggestions that full devolution of local taxes and power to allow local councils to raise funds be granted have been snubbed by those who are building an empire of centralised control and don’t want to relinquish those heady heights of power.

Meanwhile, local services in leisure, street cleaning, libraries and others are being strangled by those out of touch with the needs of our local populations.

The idea that communities have more accountable representation under devolution than we did under Westminster rule is proving to be a hollow one.

Those in charge at Holyrood are proving to be every bit as power mad and immune to the notion of less centralised control than those they criticise in London.

They have no desire or will to see decision-making powers passed down to folk in Dundee or Dunfermline or Perth.

Then-PM Tony Blair and Donald Dewar in Edinburgh after Yes, Yes vote in devolution referendum.

They are besotted with retaining power in Edinburgh, which grows increasingly unaccountable and remote from real issues in communities across Scotland.

Under the old Tayside regional authority the Soviet-style architecture of its HQ in Shore Terrace – nicknamed Fawlty Towers – was the butt of many jokes.

But our councillors knew the important issues and had powers to address them.

Devolution is throttling local government and with it the chance to change things for the better.

More from Opinion

Humza Yousaf during speech in Perth. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf’s ‘Tory-free’ rhetoric is not enough to win SNP votes
Dormant community council are being taken over by far-right groups, a charity has warned. Image: Shutterstock
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's abandoned community councils can't become hotbed of hate
7
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB symptom googling column Picture shows; RB symptom googling column. na. Supplied by Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: The experts have spoken - now let me Google my weird symptoms…
First Minister Humza Yousaf
ALASDAIR CLARK: Ridiculous marketing push undermines SNP's new hate crime laws
4
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
MARTEL MAXWELL: No one is picture perfect - not even the Princess of Wales
Monifieth High School is on the border of Dundee and Angus.
STEVE FINAN: Merge Dundee and Angus education and put the money saved into classrooms…
10
Police ruled India Willoughby's claim JK Rowling misgendered her online did not meet criminal threshold.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland’s hate crime law is dangerous intrusion into rights of free speech
18
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outlandish conspiracy theories about Kate fuelled by palace PR disaster
7
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB mother's day 2024 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird and her mum Kathryn. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm turning into my mother. It's not a bad thing

Conversation