ALASDAIR CLARK: Wheels have come off bungled Tory election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ALASDAIR CLARK: Wheels have come off bungled Tory election campaign

Voters seem likely to pass a harsh judgement on the Conservatives after such a disrespectful campaign.

Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Weeks out from polling day, the Conservative campaign has now all but collapsed under the pressure of a D-Day dodging prime minister and a lame duck Scottish leader.

It seems Tory high command has now recognised this, switching their campaign messaging in a delayed disaster management effort.

Taking to the airwaves on Wednesday, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps appeared to tell voters they should back the Conservatives simply to deny Sir Keir Starmer a supermajority.

“I think it’s perfectly legitimate to say the country doesn’t function well when you get majorities the size of Blair’s or even bigger,” he said.

“And we would say there are a lot of very good, hardworking MPs who can hold the government of the day to account. And we’d say those are Conservative MPs.”

10 Downing Street. Image: PA

There are only two possible results of this election, one of them unlikely: either Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir will call Downing Street home on July 5.

Mr Shapps has now all ruled out a return to government for the Conservatives, asking voters to do back his party to hold Labour to account, as opposed to re-electing Mr Sunak.

This change in tone, which all but concedes the election, leaves the current prime minister to blow in the wind.

North of the border, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross blew up his campaign on Monday by announcing he would resign after polling day.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence. Image: PA

Inside the party, his authority had been tested after he U-turned on a previous commitment to stand down from Westminster so he could focus on leading his party at Holyrood.

But after dropping former Scotland office minister David Duguid as candidate while he is unwell in hospital, Mr Ross instead decided he’d stand for re-election.

It is the first time a party leader has deliberately made themselves a lame duck, a charge Mr Ross denied when it was put to him this week.

Douglas Ross left watching from sidelines

But those tuning into the BBC’s Scottish leaders debate would struggle to form a different conclusion.

Mr Ross, usually an able and confident debater, failed to land any significant blows against his opponents.

Where he did manage to get a say, he could only hit out at the SNP record as opposed to giving Scots a positive vision of a Conservative-led UK Government.

The Scottish Conservative leader instead felt like he could do little more than watch from the sidelines as Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar battled it out with John Swinney.

Scottish Conservative campaign will struggle to recover

In the north-east and seats like Angus and Perthshire Glens, one of the rare parts of the country where the Conservatives had hopes of gaining seats, the party’s campaign has been upended.

Voters will be all too aware that Mr Ross will not around to ensure the promises he makes will be delivered. Conservative candidates hoping to mount a serious challenge to the SNP may find it is impossible to recover.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

This collapse of the Tory election machine does present some real risks to Labour, and party insiders are aware of the challenges.

While the polls predict a landslide, not a single vote has been cast, and only the ballots returned on polling day matter.

Presenting the election as a forgone conclusion may prove to be a shrewd move by the Conservatives, potentially suppressing turnout of marginal voters who feel they don’t need to head to the polls to vote Labour.

Worse, those who are unenthusiastic about a Labour government but who want to stop a Conservative government may feel it’s less risky to lodge a protest vote.

In seats where it could come down to a handful of votes, such a strategy could be the difference between a Labour landslide and a minority government.

Labour will look to guard against complacency

Sir Keir and Anas Sarwar will be cautious of this, and are likely to be reminding their foot soldiers to guard against complacency.

While it has certainly been entertaining, the way the ruling party has disrespected voters in the election is far from funny.

With so many challenging problems facing the country, the electorate deserved to see grown up politicians bringing forward a serious set of solutions.

Instead, they’ve had to endure an embarrassing series of unforced errors as Mr Sunak fails to rise to the challenge.

Elections of the past reveal how voters are likely to respond to such disrespect when they are standing in the polling booth.

More from Opinion

LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
Martel Maxwell with Gavin Mitchell and her friends Sally and Zoe.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Meeting Still Game star was better than I imagined
Demonstrators at 'anti-fascist rally' in Toulouse after European election results. Image: Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: SNP supporters in an awkward position after far-right surge at EU elections
4
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Races. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is brimming with potential for new events
Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
4
Party activists say voters seem more willing to consider switching their support. Image: Shutterstock.
ALASDAIR CLARK: This election is being fought door-to-door
Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee - if it ever…
11
There is always one home that shows signs something's not right, like an overgrown garden, according to Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Despite the stories of neglect we read, there are people doing good…
Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.
JIM SPENCE: Labour must not see compromise as betrayal
Grand Theft Auto is a global sensation born in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I hope we get more Dundee references in new Grand Theft Auto…

Conversation