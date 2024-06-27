ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP relying on Nigel Farage for party’s last hurrah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP relying on Nigel Farage for party’s last hurrah

Reform UK leader’s comeback has propelled party up the polls and looks set to help SNP save face at general election.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: Ben Birchall/PA
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: Ben Birchall/PA
By Andrew Liddle

The SNP has been saved by an old leader, coaxed from retirement out of love for his party and his country.

After decades on the political front line – including an earlier stint as leader – his experience and name recognition eclipses all others in his party, who merely bask today in the success he helped deliver yesterday.

Even his opponents are begrudgingly forced to recognise his skill as a communicator and savvy as a political operator.

The SNP’s messiah is, of course, not John Swinney, but Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader’s comeback has propelled his party up the polls and – with no small measure of irony – looks set to help the SNP save face come July 4.

‘Increasingly desperate minds’

A new Survation poll this week has suggested Reform UK are slowly but steadily gaining in ground in Scotland, with eight percent of voters now backing the party.

And all this while Farage himself is apparently too scared – following an unpleasant barracking on the Royal Mile in 2013 – to set foot in Scotland during the campaign.

This is bad news for the Scottish Conservative Party, who face a number of tight fights against the SNP in the north east.

Should Douglas Ross’ outfit continue to bleed support to Reform UK, then the SNP could easily come through the middle in many of the more marginal contests, giving the nationalists some much needed gains.

Outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

Such a result would, in the increasingly desperate minds of SNP strategists, constitute a face-saving win for Scottish nationalism.

After all, with SNP MPs in the central belt likely to be swept away by Scottish Labour, the nationalists desperately need something positive to talk about.

Winning a few Tory seats – and especially defeating Ross, where the SNP is ploughing in significant resource – would provide just that.

Should Reform UK deliver such a victory for the SNP, it would be a scene rich in both irony and symbolism.

‘Rescued by values SNP despises’

There is, of course, something deeply amusing about the prospect of an English nationalist coming to the rescue of a Scottish nationalist.

Nationalists of the United Kingdom unite, or so the saying could go.

Equally, there is also something deeply satirical about the SNP’s disastrous election campaign being rescued by values – and voters – that the party actively despises.

The SNP likes, at least at a leadership level, to present itself as a moderate, centre-left party in the social democratic tradition.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney. Image: PA

It supports immigration and opposes the Rwanda scheme. It favours Ukraine over Russia, and – in theory at least – wants to reverse Brexit.

Little of this, to put it politely, is likely to appeal to a typical Faragist.

Equally, given their apparent gulf in views it is little surprise to hear Swinney brand Farage a “traitor” and his views “appalling”.

Many of us would, of course, agree with these observations.

But that only serves to make it more amusing it is the “appalling” Farage who may well come to Swinney’s rescue next week.

‘Amusing…and entirely fitting’

Yet there is also a serious political point to be made here too.

Assuming Reform UK performs well in England on July 4 – either in terms of vote share or even, God help us, seats – then the SNP will doubtless claim this shows the irreconcilable difference between Scottish and English voters.

Where Scotland is “progressive” and “welcoming”, England is “backward” and “reactionary”, or so the SNP narrative will go.

But such an argument is much harder to make should a significant contingent of the Scottish electorate vote for Reform UK, and even harder still to make if SNP gains are, in fact, reliant on those very Reform UK voters.

In truth, there is nothing new in this symbiotic relationship between Scottish and English nationalism.

For all the SNP has railed against Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and – of course – Farage, its electoral success has been reliant on such figures.

The Courier columnist Andrew Liddle.

Each of those leaders has, at one time or another, put party and narrow political interest ahead of the UK national interest.

It is in that context – where a prime minister starts governing for some people, rather than all people – that movements such as Scottish nationalism can flourish.

Certainly, if the last decade or more of British politics has proved anything, it is that populism begets populism, and nationalism begets nationalism, to the benefit of no one but their professional advocates.

July 4, and the prospect of a functional government operating in the national interest of the whole of the UK, could finally break that vicious cycle.

Until then, it is very amusing – and entirely fitting – the SNP may well need to rely on Nigel Farage to give it one last hurrah.

More from Opinion

East End Community Campus flooding in 2023 after Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Take me to task if you don’t like what I say about…
10
Jacky Close of Faith in Community Dundee.
JACKY CLOSE: I was incensed by Steve Finan’s attack on Dundee City Council leader
14
Sarah Jane Elsner and her brother Iain.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tartan Army made Scotland proud
Kirkton Road in Dundee where St Columba's Primary School once stood. Image: Jim Spence
JIM SPENCE: Run past my old primary school was reminder of Dundee communities transformed
2
The Dundee-Würzburg Twinning Association assisted 47 young musicians and six staff to perform at three StraMu concerts last year. StraMu is one of the largest music and art street festivals in Europe. Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should embrace its twin cities more
Can Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar end the decade-long division? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Does the Scottish independence question die with a Labour election win?
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Arbroath cliffs column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird at Deil's Heid. . Arbroath. . Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 15/06/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Arbroath cliff trail showed me the importance of accessible adventure
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
COURIER OPINION: Eden Project can be a new green beginning for Dundee and tourism
5
All Under One Banner march through Dundee in 2018.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee was jewel in SNP crown – what happened?
8
Ruth Davidson
ALASDAIR CLARK: The return of Ruth Davidson, and the postal vote election
2

Conversation