JIM SPENCE: SNP critics of Dundee’s Stephen Flynn make fair points – but star players get special treatment

In September I said if I was writing this column with my football hat on, I’d describe the SNP as “3-0 down with full-time approaching”.

Despite suggesting “their defence is full of holes, their midfield generals are posted missing and their attack has been completely blunted”, I also wondered if there was just the slimmest chance of a late comeback.

Stephen Flynn’s announcement that he will campaign to stand for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Holyrood election, despite already being an Aberdeen MP at Westminster, is a signal that the nationalists’ squad is about to be re-jigged.

It looks like it’ll be a long-haul effort to restore the team for the challenge of the big prize of independence.

I think Flynn recognises the serious challenges facing the party and is preparing for the rebuild with his plan to play in two positions.

‘I wish Stephen Flynn well’

Joanna Cherry KC, who lost her Westminster seat at the election and who has often gone against the SNP’s strict coaching manual and played like a rogue winger, appears to agree with the need for new tactics to propel the party to future success.

She posted on X: “I wish Stephen well. The SNP badly needs new blood at Holyrood.”

Cherry is right – the SNP’s best performers have, until now, been in London.

Their best talent has occupied the green benches at Westminster – the top tier – rather than Edinburgh.

Like it or not, London is where the bright lights, the media coverage and the big game is played, and just as in football, that has left Holyrood looking second rate.

The SNP are of course wide open to charges of complete hypocrisy with this move given that they mercilessly attacked then Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross for sitting in both parliaments.

They can ignore criticism from other parties, that’s to be expected; but disapproval from within may be more dangerous.

SNP critics speak out

Elgin SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes said: “The people of Moray know very well that if you’re an MP and MSP at the same time, you can’t do either job properly.”

While SNP Highland and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said Mr Ross was “rightly criticised” for holding two roles at the same time, adding on social media: “Can’t imagine spending half my time in London and being a good MSP.”

Former SNP government minister Alex Neil says Mr Flynn should have to step down from Westminster, as Health Secretary Neil Gray had to do in 2021.

All of those points are fair.

But in politics, just like football, it’s the winning that matters.

The great talents and mavericks have always been given special dispensation for their ability to win games from losing positions, which is where the SNP are currently.

Flynn is a keen fan of the beautiful game, regularly attending Dundee United and Scotland matches.

Could he turn out to be the SNP’s match-winning Lionel Messi?

‘Natural TV and radio performer’

I said before that to have any hope of pursuing a successful comeback, the SNP must show the team comes before individuals, but star players have always marched to their own drum.

But supporters desperate for success have always been happy to accommodate those who bring the sparkle, the magic and the prospect of victory.

Stephen Flynn is a natural TV and radio performer with a snappy turn of phrase.

He’s a master of the memorable soundbite.

The SNP in Holyrood need star material and, in a squad thin on talent, his abilities mark him out as their top operator.

I said in September that “in assessing tactics for the long game ahead, bringing Alex Salmond back into the fold like a director of football to work with manager Stephen Flynn – the party’s Westminster chief – might just convince independence supporters the team really does come first”.

Alas Salmond, like the late great Celtic and national team manager Jock Stein – another Scottish giant – was taken far too soon, robbing the nation of a man who despite faults oozed with all the charisma and pizzazz of a top political headline act.

John Swinney lacks the late former first minister’s panache but Flynn has real potential.

The best football teams have always married solid dependability with individual artistry.

Could Flynn and Swinney be the dream team of manager and director of football to restore the SNP’s title ambitions, with the latter advising, guiding, and eventually handing the full reins to the rising star of the team?