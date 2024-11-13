Perth Prison documentary inmate entered Auchterarder family’s home armed with a knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth Prison documentary inmate entered Auchterarder family’s home armed with a knife

David Cheers Gray also pled guilty to a separate charge of having an obscene child abuse image on his phone.

By Jamie Buchan
David Gray
David Gray speaking on the BBC's Disclosure: Prisons on the Brink

A serial offender, who used a TV documentary to complain of “toxic masculinity” in Perth Prison, has admitted creeping into an Auchterarder family’s home while carrying a knife.

A pre-school child and a months-old baby were in the property when David Cheers Gray walked in, uninvited, on New Years Day.

The 29-year-old apologised and fled, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

A sheriff said the incident would have been “truly terrifying” for the family-of-five.

Gray admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and having an offensive weapon at the house in Auchterarder’s The Grove.

He also pled guilty to a separate charge of having an obscene child abuse image on his phone.

PlayStation robbery

Gray was interviewed for a BBC Disclosure documentary while he was on remand at HMP Perth, awaiting matters coming to court.

He said prison bosses did not have the “manpower” to deal with a high density of inmates with mental health issues.

After pleading guilty to a variety of offences, Gray appeared in court this week via video link from the jail for sentencing.

He had also threatened a man with violence in his own home in Auchterarder on October 8 2023 and robbed him of a games console.

Later that month, he acted aggressively in the street while brandishing a glass bottle and he admitted five charges of shoplifting drink and crisps from the town’s Co-op.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed him for 23 months and placed him on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The jail time was backdated to January when he was taken into custody, meaning he will be released soon.

Once freed, Gray, from Auchterarder, will be supervised for eight months “to protect the public from serious harm”.

David Gray interviewed on Disclosure: Prisons on the Brink. Image: BBC

Sheriff Bain said she took into account of his “extensive history of substance misuse and enduring mental health issues, related to trauma from childhood” and said he appeared to be using his time in custody “to positive effect”.

But she said: “Not only did you enter the complainer’s home, but you entered the bedroom while he was asleep.

“You then aggressively threatened him with violence and robbed him of a PlayStation.

“This would have been a frightening ordeal.”

The sheriff continued: “Some months later, you entered a family home in the evening when five members of the family were present, including a four-year-old child and a baby.

“For a family to have anyone enter their home without permission would have been an ordeal.

“But for you to do so while in possession of a knife, it must have been truly terrifying.”

Of the single child abuse image, the sheriff said: “You have no previous offending of this nature and your motivation did not appear to be sexual.

“However, as you well know, by viewing and screenshotting this awful image – for sharing or for whatever reason – it is behaviour that results in an online market for such images and consequently child abuse of this nature continues.”

Toxic masculinity

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “There has been a definite change in his overall perspective since he has been on remand.

“He is trying to resolve a number of personal issues.”

Perth Prison cell
A typical cell at Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson

For the BBC’ Disclosure: Prisons on the Brink programme, Gray was interviewed in his cell at HMP Perth.

He said overcrowding and mental health issues were a bad combination.

“They just don’t have the numbers or manpower to deal with the scale of the problem in here,” he said.

“Another part of it as well is toxic masculinity where men, especially the kind of men in here, don’t want to talk about their problems.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

