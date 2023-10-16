ANDREW BATCHELOR: Museum accolade is credit HMS Unicorn deserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Museum accolade is credit HMS Unicorn deserves

"I am so proud the HMS Unicorn is gaining this recognition because it is long overdue," says Andrew Batchelor.

HM Unicorn was given official museum accreditation last week.
By Andrew Batchelor

The HMS Unicorn is one of my favourite attractions in Dundee.

To have one of the world’s oldest ships be moored in our city is special and I was over the moon to hear about the amazing accolade given to the HMS Unicorn when it was given official museum accreditation after 50 years open to the public.

This accolade couldn’t come at a better time as the ship prepares to celebrate its bicentenary next year which is sure to be a fantastic year to celebrate this amazing part of Dundee’s heritage.

What’s great about this accolade is it shows the iconic museum ship is being taken seriously because, for a long time, I felt it was forgotten about and was sometimes overshadowed by the Discovery.

The HMS Unicorn has been an important symbol for Dundee since it has been moored in the city.

The museum received its largest donation in its history earlier this year and now receiving this accolade proves the HMS Unicorn is cementing itself as a serious player when it comes to celebrating the best of Dundee’s history.

As we prepare for the 200th anniversary of the ship next year, I look forward to seeing what the future has in store for this iconic timepiece – and with the ship gaining accreditation, it opens up a world of possibilities of what that future could look like.

There are plans to have the ship move into dry dock at the East Graven Dock beside a potential new visitor centre, similar to Discovery Point.

Discovery Point.

A visitor centre is something I believe the Unicorn needs – because I don’t think many know the history behind the ship and having something like this would be a fantastic addition to our already established list of brilliant museums.

It would also encourage visitors to move from the main waterfront and go to the heart of Dundee’s maritime hub, Victoria Dock, which saw hundreds of ships docked there during its heyday.

There is also a suggestion of moving a renovated North Carr Lightship next to the Unicorn in the East Graven Dock and making a dual attraction which I think is a brilliant idea as well.

Success of HMS Unicorn is thanks to staff and volunteers

Overall, this would be a big boost in Dundee’s City Quay development.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing staff and volunteers at the Unicorn who make sure that the ship is best it can be – and they do a fantastic job at it.

I am so proud the HMS Unicorn is gaining this recognition because it is long overdue.

Museum accreditation opens the door to more improvements and potentially even more grant funding and donation, which could help preserve the Unicorn for the future – something I look forward to seeing.

