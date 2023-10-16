ANDREW BATCHELOR: Museum accolade is credit HMS Unicorn deserves

The HMS Unicorn is one of my favourite attractions in Dundee.

To have one of the world’s oldest ships be moored in our city is special and I was over the moon to hear about the amazing accolade given to the HMS Unicorn when it was given official museum accreditation after 50 years open to the public.

This accolade couldn’t come at a better time as the ship prepares to celebrate its bicentenary next year which is sure to be a fantastic year to celebrate this amazing part of Dundee’s heritage.

What’s great about this accolade is it shows the iconic museum ship is being taken seriously because, for a long time, I felt it was forgotten about and was sometimes overshadowed by the Discovery.

The HMS Unicorn has been an important symbol for Dundee since it has been moored in the city.

The museum received its largest donation in its history earlier this year and now receiving this accolade proves the HMS Unicorn is cementing itself as a serious player when it comes to celebrating the best of Dundee’s history.

As we prepare for the 200th anniversary of the ship next year, I look forward to seeing what the future has in store for this iconic timepiece – and with the ship gaining accreditation, it opens up a world of possibilities of what that future could look like.

There are plans to have the ship move into dry dock at the East Graven Dock beside a potential new visitor centre, similar to Discovery Point.

A visitor centre is something I believe the Unicorn needs – because I don’t think many know the history behind the ship and having something like this would be a fantastic addition to our already established list of brilliant museums.

It would also encourage visitors to move from the main waterfront and go to the heart of Dundee’s maritime hub, Victoria Dock, which saw hundreds of ships docked there during its heyday.

There is also a suggestion of moving a renovated North Carr Lightship next to the Unicorn in the East Graven Dock and making a dual attraction which I think is a brilliant idea as well.

Success of HMS Unicorn is thanks to staff and volunteers

Overall, this would be a big boost in Dundee’s City Quay development.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing staff and volunteers at the Unicorn who make sure that the ship is best it can be – and they do a fantastic job at it.

I am so proud the HMS Unicorn is gaining this recognition because it is long overdue.

Museum accreditation opens the door to more improvements and potentially even more grant funding and donation, which could help preserve the Unicorn for the future – something I look forward to seeing.