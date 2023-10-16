Blanket 20mph limit proposed for Perth’s North Muirton

The whole of Perth’s North Muirton area could become a 20mph zone if a local safety campaign gets its way.

The move has been suggested as local families fight to slow down speeding traffic near the city’s newest school.

Residents say Bute Drive is plagued by dangerous drivers and badly-parked cars.

Dad Christopher Black says he fears for his children’s safety crossing the road on their way to Riverside Primary School.

He wants pedestrian crossings placed along Bute Drive.

Others are demanding a permanent 20mph speed limit across the whole area.

Mr Black said: “As a parent and having two children attend North Muirton and now Riverside Primary, the issues with crossing Bute Drive have become very apparent to me.

“Speeding traffic, cars parked on junctions, blind bends and now no lollipop person during school terms means it can be dangerous to cross this road.

“This would be made much easier if there were designated crossing areas along Bute Drive for everyone to use.”

Speeding an issue across North Muirton, say residents

Mr Black has pinpointed the junction at Uist Place, which leads to Riverside Primary, as in need of urgent action.

Fellow North Muirton resident Andy Scott says more needs to be done to slow down drivers elsewhere.

He is particularly concerned about the bend between Eriskay Place and Gilsay Place, which comes at the end of a long straight stretch.

Mr Scott said: “A car crashed through my fence and destroyed my shed which I had been in only moments before.”

He added: “They come along the straight road then hit the bend. This has been an issue for a long time. I’d think at this particular corner it needs to be 20mph.”

‘Make whole of North Muirton 20mph’

Conservative Perth City Centre councillor Chris Ahern has been campaigning for road improvements in the area for years.

He said: “There needs to be more done there and it needs to be soon. I’ve put in a request for the whole of North Muirton to be 20mph.

“When it comes to people’s safety, you have to push for it. I’m pushing for road safety in Bute Drive and North Muirton as a whole.”

However, he also called on drivers to take responsibility.

“It’s down to the public and people need to follow the rules of the road,” said Mr Ahern.

Council considering North Muirton speeding action

Perth and Kinross Council said it had already introduced a number of road safety measures near Riverside Primary.

A spokesperson said: “These include a 20mph speed limit that operates at school times, dropped kerbs at the site and coloured surfacing on the road.

“There are also build-outs on either side of the road to slow down traffic and reduce the road width, shortening the crossing time for pedestrians.”

The council said it had been monitoring travel patterns for both vehicles and pedestrians since the new school opened in the summer.

“A number of further mitigation measures are being considered such as extending the lower speed limit, new crossing facilities and upgraded footpaths,” said the spokerperson.

“These are being progressed in consultation with local councillors.”