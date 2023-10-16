LEE WILKIE: Dundee United starting Louis Moult in the cup is a great sign for club and player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United starting Louis Moult in the cup is a great sign for club and player

Start for star striker after injury niggle shows there's no doubt over frontman's fitness says ex-United man Lee Wilkie.

Louis Moult of Dundee United is denied in Peterhead
Louis Moult is denied at Peterhead. Image : SNS
By Lee Wilkie

I have to admit I was surprised to see Louis Moult in the starting line-up for Dundee United at the weekend.

To me, though, it’s a very positive sign for the player and the club.

If there was any doubt then surely he wouldn’t have been risked in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Clearly Moult had no worries at all about getting back out there and neither did his manager.

After a long-term injury that’s a hugely positive sign.

Psychology

I should know about recovery from long-term injury – I had enough practice at it!

Getting back to fitness isn’t the end of the battle.

Louis Moult salutes Dundee United supporters
Dundee United striker Louis Moult. Image: Shutterstock / David Young

For my knee injuries, I’d be out injured for nine months but it would take about three months for me to get mentally back in the right place.

The psychological part of it is the toughest.

You can be feeling fit, doing well in the gym and running fine but it’s getting back into games where the real tough bit is.

You’re doing different movements and your body is slowly getting back used to playing every week.

Every time I came back, I’d pick up a hamstring injury. Every time. It basically became a regular thing.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Louis Moult gets treatment at Inverness. Image: SNS

So Moult and the staff at United know that wee injury niggles will come as he gets properly back up to speed.

What Saturday told me was Moult isn’t worried about injuries – so maybe we shouldn’t worry either.

Since he signed, it’s always been ‘keep him fit and he’ll be great for United’.

Maybe we should just cut out the first bit now!

The shape he is in, starting in Peterhead was likely the best thing for him.

Keeping that momentum of playing going.

Partick Thistle

Because they’ll need him at Partick Thistle this weekend.

Partick Thistle’s last home game was a 3-0 win over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

It’s another huge game and another that will tell us a lot about where this United team is heading.

The Jags are obviously a different side to last season but they showed at the end of last term what a strong outfit they can be under Kris Doolan.

And they’ve started this campaign pretty well, sitting in third.

Jim Goodwin and his Tangerines will be under no illusions how tough a task this will be.

But United are in a good place right now and they go into the game as firm favourites for me.

Perfect at Peterhead

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Peterhead feeds into that as well.

It may not be the most important competition but it was a perfect day for United.

A win and a clean sheet keeps things ticking over nicely.

On top of that Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt got on the scoresheet.

And then there was the opportunity to give guys like Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman their chance.

It’s the sign of a good squad that changes can be made to personnel but it doesn’t affect the overall team.

You want competition for places and United have that right now.

Things are looking good at Tannadice.

Conversation