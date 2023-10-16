LEE WILKIE: Dundee United starting Louis Moult in the cup is a great sign for club and player

I have to admit I was surprised to see Louis Moult in the starting line-up for Dundee United at the weekend.

To me, though, it’s a very positive sign for the player and the club.

If there was any doubt then surely he wouldn’t have been risked in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Clearly Moult had no worries at all about getting back out there and neither did his manager.

After a long-term injury that’s a hugely positive sign.

Psychology

I should know about recovery from long-term injury – I had enough practice at it!

Getting back to fitness isn’t the end of the battle.

For my knee injuries, I’d be out injured for nine months but it would take about three months for me to get mentally back in the right place.

The psychological part of it is the toughest.

You can be feeling fit, doing well in the gym and running fine but it’s getting back into games where the real tough bit is.

You’re doing different movements and your body is slowly getting back used to playing every week.

Every time I came back, I’d pick up a hamstring injury. Every time. It basically became a regular thing.

So Moult and the staff at United know that wee injury niggles will come as he gets properly back up to speed.

What Saturday told me was Moult isn’t worried about injuries – so maybe we shouldn’t worry either.

Since he signed, it’s always been ‘keep him fit and he’ll be great for United’.

Maybe we should just cut out the first bit now!

The shape he is in, starting in Peterhead was likely the best thing for him.

Keeping that momentum of playing going.

Partick Thistle

Because they’ll need him at Partick Thistle this weekend.

It’s another huge game and another that will tell us a lot about where this United team is heading.

The Jags are obviously a different side to last season but they showed at the end of last term what a strong outfit they can be under Kris Doolan.

And they’ve started this campaign pretty well, sitting in third.

Jim Goodwin and his Tangerines will be under no illusions how tough a task this will be.

But United are in a good place right now and they go into the game as firm favourites for me.

Perfect at Peterhead

Saturday’s 2-0 win at Peterhead feeds into that as well.

Abair crìoch bho Tony Watt, a' faighinn an dàrna tadhal airson Dundee United. A lovely finish from Tony Watt brings the score to 0-2, Peterhead v Dundee United! pic.twitter.com/rWN3RErEJu — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) October 14, 2023

It may not be the most important competition but it was a perfect day for United.

A win and a clean sheet keeps things ticking over nicely.

On top of that Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt got on the scoresheet.

And then there was the opportunity to give guys like Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman their chance.

It’s the sign of a good squad that changes can be made to personnel but it doesn’t affect the overall team.

You want competition for places and United have that right now.

Things are looking good at Tannadice.